Meditations: Sacred Silence and Man-Made Noise

Aaron Burden via Unsplash

Sitting at streamside, I listened with delight to the gently flowing current and various birds. Muffled voices came through the foliage as people passed by on the pedestrian park road across the creek. Passive watchfulness gathered undirected attention, and an hour passed quickly, almost imperceptibly.

Meditation occurs when goal-less, effortless awareness of the outer and inner movement induces spontaneous stillness of mind. Just as meditation was deepening however, a tree shredder started up on the other side of the hedge across the creek.

Tree shredders are to leaf blowers as jet engines are to prop planes. They assault not only the ears but the entire body.

Naturally I reacted, first with a physical jolt, then with anger. The timing was too obvious, and such things happen too often while meditating for it to be mere coincidence.

Since people obviously don’t fire up generators (like my unseen neighbor when I take a meditation in the backyard) or tree shredders to annoy me, what is going on?

Is there a dark metaphysical movement in human consciousness? Yes, there is a movement of collective darkness with intentionality of which the non-self knowing conduit is utterly unaware.

We cannot avoid man’s inner darkness anymore than we can avoid his outer noise. One has to meet it as it arises without reaction as much as possible.

Mindfully watching our reactions without indulging or acting up upon them creates the daily space for sacred silence to be.

The sounds of nature and noises of man hold tremendous meaning, if one knows how to listen. Normally, we react with recognition, annoyance or indifference to sounds and noises. People living next to railroad tracks or freeways become inured to the extreme noise, even though it affects the health of the body.

A human being requires regular periods of stillness and silence. Not just because before the Industrial Revolution we dwelled amidst the sounds and silences of nature, but much more importantly, because silence is inseparable from the creative ground of life.

Acoustically speaking, the Big Bang is a misnomer. There are no sounds in the vacuum of space, and there was no explosion in any case.

The universe was not created at some point and is winding down or speeding up like a cosmic clock. It is being continuously created from infinite depths of silence even though it has a beginning and an end.

This background silence is synonymous with deathless death, the everlastingly mysterious ground of all energy and matter that gave rise to the universe in the beginning, and recapitulates its beginning in the perpetual present.

Can a human being have direct experiencing of the creative source? What is the right approach?

When passive awareness grows quicker than the infinite regress of the observer, it ends the infinite regress of the observer. There’s only observing then, which unseen, gathers non-directed attention.

Attention in turn negates and incinerates every thought and emotion as they arise, ending the movement of thought/time, allowing the brain to be very still and deeply aware of the Earth and the numinous.

Thus a human being communes with the inseparable ground of death, creation and love with the complete quieting of thought.

So why has the evolution of symbolic thought — which gave us the neural capacity for conscious communion with the sacred — become a tremendous impediment to realization of the awareness that permeates the universe? Why does the pettiness of thought rule over the sublimity of eternity in human consciousness?

Direct awareness and experiencing of the creative silence of the universe is the highest capacity of the human being. To the extent that we only hear the noise of man, outwardly and inwardly, we are incapable of having full awareness.

Cleary, the man-made darkness dominating human consciousness (the core of which has intentionality), does not want us experiencing the immanent sacredness that pervades nature and the cosmos.

Though a meditative state was just beginning as the tree shredder started grinding branches, I took it in stride after the initial reaction of shock and anger. I didn’t get up and leave, but remained with my conditioned and emotional reactions, as I had enjoyably remained with the natural sounds during the previous hour of salubrious silence.

There was a subtle fear I admit, and the question, ‘what the hell is going on?’ To my surprise however, the mind was not jolted out of a meditative state, but remained calm and curious.

Suddenly the shredder stopped. Silence returned, and deepened within. A small, white-headed tree climber flew up and circled the beech tree in front of me, igniting an explosion of affection for every creature on earth, including my fellow suffering humans.

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