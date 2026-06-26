The ‘Strong’ Man Dies Alone

Eighty percent of suicides are men. 85% of therapists are women. This isn’t coincidence. It’s architecture. The system demands men be strong while crushing them. Demands they be providers while stripping the means. Demands they be independent while isolating them completely. And then acts surprised when they end up in the ground.

Men are told their value is provision. Their worth is their work. Their identity is their paycheck. But the economy that demands they provide is the same economy that’s killing them. Construction. Manufacturing. Trucking. Mining. The industries that destroy men’s bodies. The gig economy that destroys their stability. The wage stagnation that destroys their futures. And men are dropping out. Not unemployed. Not looking. Given up. The provider role is dead and they have no replacement identity. Men’s suicide rates spike after job loss. Spike after divorce. The two things they’re told define them. Partner and paycheck. When those go, they go.

Men are raised by fathers who were also told not to feel. The man who never saw his father cry. The man who never heard his father say “I love you.” The man who becomes his father. The intergenerational transmission of stoicism as death. And the friendships are dying. The average man has fewer close friends than in 1990. The average man has no one to call at 3 AM. The average man has no one to tell him he’s not alone. The isolation isn’t accidental. It’s the logical endpoint of a system that says “handle it yourself.”

Not all men die equally. Black men are less likely to seek therapy and less likely to have access. In communities where the median income is lowest, the therapist-to-patient ratio is a fraction of what it is in the suburbs. The help isn’t there even if you’re willing to ask for it. Indigenous men have the highest suicide rates of any demographic. On the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, the suicide rate is four times the national average. Kids there grow up knowing more people who’ve died by suicide than who’ve graduated college. The “provider” role hits different when you’ve been systematically excluded from providing. And the military is the perfect microcosm. Daniel Somers served in Iraq. He ran human intelligence operations in Mosul. He came home with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD. He went to the VA. They failed him. He wrote a note. “I am left with basically nothing. Too trapped in a war to be at peace, too damaged to be at war.” He killed himself in June 2013. He was thirty. He’s one of 17 veterans who kill themselves every day. The ultimate provider. The ultimate strong man. Used. Discarded. Abandoned. The system demands strength, uses the body, throws away the human.

Women attempt more. Men complete more. The lethality gap isn’t about pain. It’s about method. Men use guns. Women use pills. The gun is the ultimate expression of the system. Quick. Violent. No asking for help. No chance of rescue. Just the end. And before the gun, the self-medication. Alcohol. Drugs. Gambling. Porn. The “strong silent type” isn’t silent. He’s drunk. He’s high. He’s numb. And the numbness costs him everything. It costs him the wife who leaves because she can’t reach him. It costs him the son who learns that daddy’s breath smells like bourbon and distance. It costs him the years he’ll never remember and the mornings he can’t face without a drink. The addiction is the symptom. The suicide is the endpoint.

And the manosphere is what happens when men try to solve the problem without admitting they have one. The red pill. Incels. MGTOW. Men looking for community in hate. Looking for meaning in hierarchy. The wrong answer to the right question. The question is “why am I alone?” The answer isn’t “because women are the enemy.” The answer is “because the system that told you to be strong also told you to be silent.”

“They choose this.” No. The choice was made for them before they were born. “Women are naturally more empathetic.” No. Women are socialized to be. Men are socialized not to be. Empathy is a skill. It’s learned. It’s denied. “It’s a mental health crisis, not a gender crisis.” The gender crisis is the cause. The mental health crisis is the symptom.

This isn’t about men being weak. It’s about men being told they can’t be weak. The solution isn’t more strength. It’s more humanity. The solution isn’t more performance. It’s more connection. The solution isn’t more men dying. It’s more men becoming whole. So here’s the poke. Call someone. Tell them you’re not okay. Say “I love you” to another man and mean it. Cry in front of your son so he knows he’s allowed to. Break the transmission. Stop performing strength and start being human. The system will kill you if you let it. It’s already killing you. The only way out is to stop playing the game. The only way out is to be the thing they told you you’re not allowed to be. Human. “Weak.” Connected. Alive.

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