LDF Urges NYC to Reject AI Surveillance Expansion in Public Schools

By Vanguard Staff

NEW YORK — The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) urged New York City officials to reject the expansion of artificial intelligence-powered surveillance and policing in public schools, warning in testimony submitted for a joint oversight hearing that the technology threatens students’ civil rights, privacy and constitutional protections while disproportionately harming Black, brown, immigrant and other vulnerable students.

The written testimony was submitted to the New York City Council Committees on Education and Technology ahead of their June 26 oversight hearing examining artificial intelligence, student data and privacy in New York City Public Schools (NYCPS). LDF addressed Council Speaker Amanda Farías, Education Committee Chair Eric Dinowitz, Technology Committee Chair Jennifer Gutiérrez De La Rosa and members of both committees, arguing that investments in surveillance technology should instead be redirected toward restorative justice, mental health services and other student supports.

“The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) thanks the Committee for this opportunity to provide testimony regarding New York City’s use of surveillance technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in schools,” the organization wrote. “Since our founding, LDF has worked to challenge racial discrimination in schools, protect constitutional rights, and combat systems of surveillance and policing that disproportionately harm Black students and communities.”

LDF noted that, as the organization that litigated Brown v. Board of Education, it is particularly concerned about the effects of emerging technologies on nearly one million students enrolled in New York City Public Schools. The testimony argues that expanding AI and surveillance technologies in educational settings could increase racial disparities while undermining educational opportunities and student achievement.

“LDF is deeply concerned about the potential discriminatory uses of technology and artificial intelligence for the nearly one million students served by New York City Public Schools (NYCPS),” the testimony states. “In fact, LDF has numerous concerns about the expanded and unaccountable use of AI and technology in schools, including the improper supplanting of trained educators.”

According to the testimony, AI-powered systems—including facial recognition, predictive policing software and automated decision-making tools—pose significant risks because they may disproportionately misidentify or target Black students and other students of color. LDF cited research showing that Black students are more than four times as likely as white students to attend schools with the highest levels of surveillance.

The organization also referenced guidance previously issued by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights identifying potential civil rights concerns arising from AI use in schools. While noting that New York City Public Schools has issued guidance stating AI should not be used for disciplinary decisions, LDF argued that continued reliance on the New York Police Department for school safety raises concerns because the department already employs facial recognition technology and has begun piloting additional AI tools.

“LDF strongly condemns any law enforcement involvement in school safety matters and opposes the adoption of school surveillance tools,” the testimony states.

Rather than expanding surveillance, the organization argued that safe learning environments require greater investment in supportive services.

“Achieving safe and supportive learning environments requires investment in students, not increased surveillance, policing, and punitive practices,” LDF wrote. “Schools are strongest when they foster belonging, healing, democratic participation, and student voice, not heightened monitoring and law enforcement presence.”

The testimony criticizes the city’s continued reliance on school scanners, surveillance infrastructure and police presence while warning against proposed reductions to restorative justice, mental health and immigrant family support programs. According to LDF, students already experience lengthy screening procedures and heightened monitoring simply to enter school buildings, and further investment in surveillance would worsen those conditions rather than improve safety.

“School should be a place where young people feel safe, are supported, and can learn in an environment free from discrimination,” the testimony states. “Yet, far too often, New York City relies on surveillance, policing, and other punitive measures that make students—particularly Black, brown and immigrant students—feel less safe, less welcome, and more heavily scrutinized.”

LDF argued that students facing trauma or conflict need trained counselors, social workers and restorative justice coordinators rather than expanded surveillance systems.

“Students experiencing conflict, trauma, or crisis need counselors, social workers, restorative justice coordinators, and other trained, supportive staff—not more cameras, AI-enabled surveillance programs, scanners, data sharing with law enforcement entities, and policing,” the testimony states.

The organization recommended ending funding for new surveillance technologies, halting recruitment of additional School Safety Agents and redirecting those resources toward restorative justice and mental health services. According to the testimony, simply eliminating additional school police hiring could save approximately $90 million annually, funds that LDF said should instead be invested in school climate coordinators and other evidence-based supports.

LDF also raised concerns about the effect that expanding surveillance and policing could have on students’ First Amendment rights, particularly during a period of heightened immigration enforcement and increased scrutiny of student activism.

“The expansion of school surveillance and perimeter enforcement raises serious First Amendment concerns and risks chilling students’ speech, organizing, and protest activity in and around educational spaces,” the testimony states. “Schools should be places where young people are able to learn, question, and express themselves freely, not environments where heightened monitoring, police presence, and AI-enabled surveillance systems create fear of discipline, retaliation, or legal consequences for engaging in peaceful expression.”

The testimony also criticized pending New York City legislation that would expand police authority around educational facilities, arguing such proposals could restrict constitutionally protected protest activity and undermine schools’ role as places for civic engagement and democratic participation.

LDF concluded by urging city leaders to reject surveillance-centered approaches altogether and instead embrace policies grounded in constitutional rights and student well-being.

“LDF urges the New York City Council and Mayor Zohran Mamdani to reject the continued expansion of school surveillance and perimeter policing, which has repeatedly proven to deepen the criminalization and harm for Black, brown, immigrant, and other vulnerable young people without meaningfully improving their safety,” the testimony states. “These proposals risk further subjecting young people to heightened monitoring and increased discipline rather than providing the support they need to thrive.”

Quoting Brown v. Board of Education, the organization concluded by emphasizing the central role of education in a democratic society.

“As stated in the landmark Brown decision, education is the ‘principal instrument in awakening the child to cultural values’ and the ‘foundation of good citizenship,'” the testimony states. “Students do not shed their constitutional rights when attending school, and New York City must protect those rights by refusing to expand surveillance and policing in schools. In alignment with the Dignity in Schools NYC coalition and other partners, LDF urges the City instead to advance a rights-based vision of student safety that is grounded in privacy, dignity, and restorative justice, with respect for the constitutional protections for all young people.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: