Making A Difference One Care Package at a Time

Napa organization ‘Operation: With Love From Home’ celebrates nearly 20 years of care packages for overseas military

Twice a year, in the heart of Napa Valley, you will find hundreds of locals gathered at the Crosswalk Community Church—not for a church service, but to show their support for overseas troops. During the months of June and December, the Napa-based organization ‘Operation: With Love from Home’ (OWLFH) hosts an event at the church where volunteers of all ages can assemble care packages for deployed service members.

It all began in 2007 with a holiday care package sent by a mother, Lisa Huntley, to her son, Mitchell Ray, a United States Marine. After receiving her package, he sent a request to his mother asking if she could send some needed items for his fellow troop members who had not received items from their own family members. What started as a few packages eventually grew to 32,365 care packages, with soldiers now being able to request care packages and must-need items through email or letters.

Liz Alessio, Napa County District 2 Supervisor and Executive Board and Outreach for OWLFH, served as a critical member in establishing the organization when she joined the cause in 2008. Through her connection with Huntley, who also worked at the Queen of the Valley Hospital, Alessio used her experience in patient experience, customer service, and community outreach to grow the organization to a fuller scale.

Supervisor Alessio shared that upon first joining, she was shocked to hear that service members lacked basic necessities, with many never having even received a card during the holidays. Contained within these care packages are toiletries, food items, and other necessary items. But some of the most popular items come directly from community members who remind soldiers of home, such as handwritten cards from students in Napa.

“I literally was crying reading these cards because kids […] don’t overcomplicate it,” Alessio said. “They just speak from their heart, and it’s funny, and it’s sweet and it’s authentic […] Sometimes, [the soldiers] put them up on bulletin boards so the cards can be shared with others. Again, it goes back to that mental health and that morale boost for our deployed service members.”

Because funding is one of their greatest challenges, donations from local organizations and businesses are necessary contributions for the running of the organization. Alessio states that Napa businesses such as 707 Embroidery Zone who donate new shirts, Girl Scouts of Northern California who donate several boxes of cookies, the local Grocery Outlet and Mach 1 Hot Sauce — a veteran-owned business with ties to OWLFH — provide essential items that would not be possible without their generous donations.

OWLFH has created opportunities that enable a diverse group of people to participate in ways that have strengthened civic engagement throughout Napa. For example, Scouting America and Girl Scouts have proven invaluable contributors to the organization’s success.

“It’s a whole scouting opportunity for them to be part of something that’s bigger than themselves,” Alessio said. “And I think in essence, Operation: With Love From Home is bigger than any one of us, or all of us. I think that it’s a conduit for people in this community to be able to give back and connect.”

This is a notion that Leah Doyle, Napa County District 3 Board Aide and Volunteer Coordinator, also shared as her catalyst for joining the organization after losing her husband in active duty in 2005. Doyle lives by the words of her husband, Staff Sergeant Jeremy Doyle, who echoed the message of always “doing something greater than oneself.”

Staying true to her life’s mission, Doyle finds the spirit of goodwill and commitment to helping others as the organization’s driving force. One of its greatest strengths is its ability to unite a community dedicated to supporting those serving our country, according to Doyle.

“[OWLFH] means something to everybody because our freedom isn’t free, and people recognize that,” Doyle said. “Even though they may not have a connection to the military through a family member or friend, they know that what is being done in other countries benefits all of us.”

As both Alessio and Doyle look toward the future of OWLFH, they are inspired by the support of their core team of volunteers, community members who consistently donate and attend packaging events and the new faces that join them every year. After 20 years, Doyle feels proud of the work they have accomplished, but also finds this a pivotal moment in the organization’s history.

“There’s magic sauce in this, but there are ways to improve and to modernize,” Doyle said. “I think we’re finally approaching that there’s no way that this organization is coming to an end, but it’s only going to get better. I think with more people becoming involved and more people learning about it, they can bring their skill sets and help make [the organization] better.”

OWLFH is always seeking donations and volunteers to assemble care packages. They have a donation drive for their second packaging event starting Nov. 1 and continuing through Dec. 5, with their next care package assembly event on Dec. 12, 2026.

Visit their website for more information or to get involved.

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