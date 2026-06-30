Governor Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding Judicial Discretion in Mental Health Diversion Cases

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed bipartisan legislation intended to clarify California’s mental health diversion statute by expanding judges’ authority to consider public safety when deciding whether a defendant is eligible for diversion.

According to the Governor’s Office, Assembly Bill 46, authored by Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, D-Elk Grove, modifies the legal standard courts use in mental health diversion cases, restoring broader judicial discretion while preserving access to treatment for individuals deemed appropriate candidates for diversion.

“California believes treatment and accountability go hand in hand. We are proud to preserve mental health diversion for people who can benefit from it while ensuring judges have the discretion they need to protect victims, safeguard communities, and make decisions based on the full picture before them,” Newsom said.

The Governor’s Office said the legislation removes what it described as a narrow legal standard that limited courts’ ability to deny diversion requests and instead allows judges to determine whether diversion is appropriate by fully considering public safety concerns.

The state established California’s mental health diversion program to connect eligible individuals with treatment and reduce recidivism. According to the Governor’s Office, AB 46 was introduced in response to court decisions that restricted how judges could evaluate public safety when considering diversion requests.

Assemblymember Nguyen said the legislation reflects years of collaboration among lawmakers and criminal justice stakeholders.

“Today marks an important step forward for California’s mental health diversion program. AB 46 is the result of more than three years of collaboration and hard work,” Nguyen said. “I am grateful to Governor Newsom for signing this bill into law and to the many prosecutors, advocates, criminal justice stakeholders, legislative partners, and colleagues who worked together to make this measure possible. I am proud of where we landed, and I believe this law strengthens public safety while preserving mental health diversion as an important pathway to treatment.”

The Governor’s Office said the measure is intended to preserve mental health diversion for eligible defendants while ensuring judges have greater flexibility to weigh public safety considerations when making diversion decisions.

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