Court Watch: Yolo Court Rejects No-Harassment Order Despite Prosecution’s DV Claim

WOODLAND, Calif. — In a contentious hearing at Yolo County Superior Court on Monday, prosecutors sought a no-harassment order against an accused person despite objections from the alleged victim, who told the court there was no domestic violence component to the case.

The accused was charged with battery in late March of this year. The defense presented the facts of the case to the court, noting that a third-party complaining witness filed a misdemeanor case naming the accused as the defendant.

The defense further stated that the third-party witness claimed to have observed the accused “punch” his partner, who was present in court, while the two were inside their parked car. In response, the accused stated he had not previously “been in trouble with the law,” describing the incident as a misunderstanding. He also stated that his arrest was the result of an officer being “aggressive.”

In response, the prosecution argued that it had a duty to seek an Emergency Protective Order because of the potential domestic violence component of the case. The defense objected to the request, arguing that such an order would place the accused at a heightened risk during police interactions, impose unnecessary firearm restrictions and negatively affect his record.

To further support her argument, the defense stated there was no evidence of the injury alleged against the accused, either on the alleged victim or reflected in the charge. The alleged victim agreed.

In addressing the court, the alleged victim, who is also the accused’s partner, maintained that there was no domestic violence component to the case and referenced her relationship with the accused. Judge David Rosenberg then inquired about the nature of their relationship and asked whether the couple was married.

In response, the accused stated that he had proposed earlier this year and that the two were engaged. Taking into account the couple’s circumstances, the absence of a prior criminal record and the arguments presented in court, Judge Rosenberg denied the prosecution’s request for the order and transferred the case to a different department.

The case is scheduled to return to court July 31, 2026, for a pretrial conference.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: