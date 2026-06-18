DeWine’s Call to End Death Penalty Signals Growing Bipartisan Shift in Ohio and Beyond

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s surprise announcement this week that he now believes the death penalty should be abolished drew praise from death penalty opponents across the ideological spectrum, who described the Republican governor’s reversal as a watershed moment in a state long viewed as a bellwether for criminal justice policy.

DeWine, a former county prosecutor who helped reinstate Ohio’s death penalty as a newly elected state senator in 1981, said during a news conference that decades of experience had fundamentally altered his views on capital punishment.

“The moral justification I had for voting for the death penalty simply no longer exists,” DeWine said as he urged lawmakers “to take action.”

The governor’s remarks marked a dramatic shift for a politician whose career has been intertwined with Ohio’s modern death penalty system. Since taking office in 2019, however, DeWine never signed a death warrant, and in recent years repeatedly postponed scheduled executions amid ongoing problems obtaining execution drugs.

Advocates against capital punishment said the announcement reflects broader changes occurring both within Ohio and nationally.

“The Governor’s change of position on the death penalty is part of a trend of Republicans across Ohio and nationwide questioning the death penalty,” said Laura Porter, executive director of the U.S. Campaign to End the Death Penalty.

“Fewer than half of Americans ages 18-54 support the death penalty because it is a broken policy that is not worth holding onto.”

Kevin Werner, executive director of Ohioans to Stop Executions, said DeWine’s evolution mirrors conversations taking place throughout the state.

“Governor DeWine’s evolution on the death penalty is exactly what we’ve seen in communities across Ohio from MAGA Republicans, Democrats and Independents,” Werner said.

“Nobody supports a system that harms victim families, convicts innocent people and wastes millions of dollars without a shred of improved public safety.”

Demetrius Minor, executive director of Conservatives Concerned, framed the governor’s announcement in explicitly conservative terms.

“Gov. DeWine is in step with many Republican state office holders across the country who are saying the death penalty does not align with conservative principles of valuing life, protecting innocent people, and being fiscally responsible,” Minor said.

“We will continue to work to make sure the death penalty will become a practice of the past in the Buckeye state.”

Death Penalty Focus President Mike Farrell applauded DeWine’s decision and praised what he described as the governor’s willingness to prioritize principle over politics.

“While the governor says he’s relying on cold, hard facts to take a moral stance against state killing, it takes courage and integrity, rarely seen in our leaders these days, to opt for morality and decency and to see that to do otherwise is cowardly and cruel,” Farrell said.

“On behalf of everyone at Death Penalty Focus, and our thousands of supporters, I thank Gov. DeWine for recognizing, as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., said, ‘The time is always right to do what is right.’”

In an interview conducted after DeWine’s announcement, Werner said the governor’s reasoning stood out because of its reliance on evidence rather than ideology.

“I give him all the credit that is due to him because he’s dealt with this issue for the better part of 50 years and he’s looked at it from every conceivable angle,” Werner said. “He was a prosecutor, he was the lieutenant governor … when he was attorney general, it was his job to sort of move those cases along and he did.”

“But I think now as governor, he has a different view,” Werner continued. “He’s taken all of those years of experience and he’s sort of looked at and examined this issue. And so I mean, I cannot disagree with a bit of his rationale.”

Werner said DeWine’s conclusion that capital punishment does not deter violent crime was especially significant.

“He used data to show that the death penalty isn’t a deterrent,” Werner said. “And if the deterrent factor was the driving reason that the death penalty came back in 1981 and why he voted on it and if that’s no longer the case, then I think it’s really hard to find, well then what is the reason that we still have it?”

Werner also noted that DeWine addressed the toll executions impose on prison employees and families of homicide victims.

“He spoke pretty eloquently about the impact that the system has on corrections staff,” Werner said. “And then I think the impact on victim family members is what we have been talking about and we have been concerned with for years that we know that this system is harmful to them.”

“For him to say, ‘I changed my mind on this issue and here’s why,’ and it was very data driven and it was very up close and personal, I think that that’s probably why his rationale was what it was,” Werner added. “It was thoughtful, it was measured and it came with receipts.”

Although DeWine’s announcement surprised many observers nationally, Werner said advocates in Ohio had anticipated clarification of the governor’s position.

“We knew the announcement was coming,” Werner said. “We didn’t know when, but this has sort of been ongoing for about the last year.”

“What I was most surprised by was just that he brought the data into the conversation,” he said. “He really did his homework. He really has been thinking about this issue and he really understands it more than any other governor that we’ve had.”

Werner pointed to wrongful convictions as one of the central failures of the state’s death penalty system.

“We’ve had 12 in Ohio that were sentenced to death and then later exonerated,” Werner said. “There’s another 12 cases where the state sought the death penalty … and then those 12 people also were later exonerated.”

“So the problem within the system about wrongful convictions, it’s just as bad as it is in the worst state,” he said. “The problem is really, it’s bigger than anybody recognizes.”

Werner further asserted that credible innocence concerns remain among prisoners currently on Ohio’s death row.

“The problem of people being on death row today who are actually innocent is a real and present danger to the justice system in this state,” he said.

According to Werner, another notable aspect of Ohio’s debate is who has been leading it.

“I think the other thing that might make Ohio a little bit different … is it’s mostly conservatives who are coming out and who are saying, ‘We’ve changed our mind on this issue,’” Werner said. “‘We now understand the death penalty doesn’t do all the things that we thought it was going to do.’”

The next chapter remains uncertain.

Ohio legislators have considered repeal legislation repeatedly since 2011, though no bill has reached the governor’s desk. DeWine retains the authority to commute death sentences before leaving office in January, but he declined during his news conference to discuss whether he intends to exercise that power.

Werner argued that lawmakers ultimately should decide the issue.

“The legislature is really the body that is the correct one to act next,” he said.

Still, he believes DeWine’s endorsement could alter the political landscape.

“Governor DeWine weighing in the way that he did with the data and with the moral clarity, I think that actually helps a lot of folks,” Werner said. “I think Ohio’s going to repeal its death penalty.”

For death penalty opponents, DeWine’s reversal represents more than one governor changing his mind. It may signal that opposition to capital punishment is no longer confined to traditional ideological lines.

“We are closer to ending the death penalty in Ohio than we ever have been,” Werner said. “Now we have the support or at least the voicing concern from the sitting governor.”

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