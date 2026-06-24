Fresno Judge Denies Early Probation Despite Employment Barriers

FRESNO, Calif. — During a probation hearing Monday in Fresno County Superior Court, a judge denied an accused individual’s request for early termination of probation, despite defense arguments that his supervision status has significantly hindered his ability to secure employment.

On Sept. 28, 2023, the accused pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation on two counts. He was convicted on two felony charges for driving under the influence of drugs causing injury and evading peace officers. His driver’s license was also suspended for one year. In addition to the license suspension, the accused was required to enroll in a three-month Level 1 DUI program and was given a DUI Watson advisement.

On June 22, 2026, the accused asked Judge Raj Singh Badhesha if his probation could be terminated early and end on June 22. Deputy Public Defender Kaitlin Schneider stated, “This has affected his ability to get a job significantly. The accused has been turned down from seven separate locations recently, due to being on parole.”

The accused has been in compliance with all the terms and conditions of his probation. DPD Schneider stated, “All his fines have been paid in full.” The accused has also completed an inpatient program as well as a DUI program.

The People expressed concern that the accused had switched programs from the Poverello House to Cath and questioned whether the proper paperwork had been filed.

DPD Schneider also stated that the accused “has been compliant with probation since September 2023.” The accused is scheduled to complete probation in September 2026, which is three months away.

After deliberating for several moments, Judge Badhesha followed the recommendations and stated to the accused, “The court is going to deny the request today.”

Following the ruling, the accused will remain on probation until September 2026.

Categories:

Tags: