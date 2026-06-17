Court Watch: Accused Served Jail Time in 2026 on a 2015 Misdemeanor Whose Probation Expired in 2018

WOODLAND, Calif. — An accused person spent part of this year serving court-ordered jail time on a probation violation tied to a 2015 misdemeanor, even though court records show the underlying probation had expired in 2018, before a certified law student secured dismissal of the violation and erased the remaining jail time Tuesday in Yolo County Superior Court.

Judge Daniel P. Maguire presided over the review hearing Tuesday morning in Department 8. The accused was not present. Certified law student Jake Roy appeared on the accused’s behalf under Penal Code Section 977, a provision that allows counsel to handle certain hearings without the accused in the courtroom. Roy is supervised by Deputy Public Defender Katie Ann De Anda.

The case began in 2015, when the accused was charged with misdemeanor petty theft. Court records list that original count, along with two counts of violating probation, both stemming from the same case. The accused had been picked up on a long-outstanding warrant and, by the time of Tuesday’s hearing, was working through jail time on an alternative work program, serving the time on weekends and having completed one of five weekends, according to discussion in court.

Roy moved to demur to the probation violation, arguing that AB 1950 applied. The 2021 state law capped most misdemeanor probation terms at one year, a change lawmakers framed as a way to stop long supervision terms from generating repeated violations and reincarceration. Roy told the court he had already shared the relevant case law with the prosecution.

Deputy District Attorney Farouq Ghazzawi raised no objection to the demurrer. Following Roy’s argument, the prosecution moved to dismiss the charge, and Judge Maguire granted the motion, dismissing the probation violation count in question.

The judge vacated an upcoming July 28 court date and, in the language of the minute order, “absolves any previously ordered jail time where defendant is currently completing alternative work program.” The accused was ordered released.

The same minute order records that the accused’s summary probation expired May 20, 2018, more than eight years before Tuesday’s hearing and roughly three years after the original 2015 charge. Under the one-year cap the defense invoked, that supervision should have ended even earlier.

What the record leaves is an accused person who, in 2026, was completing jail time on a case whose probation had run out years earlier and who was relieved of the remainder only after a warrant pulled the matter back onto the calendar and a law student raised a five-year-old law to close it.

AB 1950 capped most misdemeanor probation terms at one year, a change lawmakers described as a way to reduce the violations and reincarceration that longer terms can produce. It applies to cases that were not final when it took effect, but it does not close older cases automatically. Earlier terms, warrants and violations can remain active until a party raises the law, as the defense did Tuesday through a certified law student appearing for a client who was not present.

The case points to a question beyond this accused person: How many pre-AB 1950 probation terms remain active in Yolo County, and how often are they enforced before the shortened terms are applied? Reaching them takes court time and the involvement of both prosecutors and defense counsel, and here the issue surfaced only after a warrant returned the case to the calendar.

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