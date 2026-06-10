Court Watch: Judge Demands Proof for Accused’s Miscommunication Claims in Probation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — During a probation violation hearing Tuesday morning at the Newport Harbor Justice Center, a man accused of violating the terms of his probation pleaded not guilty after what he described as ongoing miscommunication between himself and the court regarding required documentation.

The man, who is accused of violating his probation in 2023, entered a not guilty plea, and the deputy public defender requested that a pretrial hearing be scheduled for early July 2026. Judge Susan M. Lee also addressed two additional matters involving the accused.

Judge Lee stated that in both cases, the accused would be released on his own recognizance under the conditions that he not drive without a license or vehicle registration and that he refrain from using drugs or controlled substances.

After discussing those matters, Judge Lee noted that, regarding the probation violation case, there was no proof of enrollment in a program the accused had been ordered to complete. Judge Lee stated that there were numerous minute orders in the court record and that the required documents were long overdue. She added that some court orders indicated the accused was enrolled in the program and that other records suggested the program had been completed.

Judge Lee said she needed proof of enrollment or completion, stating, “I don’t know what’s going on.” She noted that there had been claims that classes had been completed but that no documentation had been provided. Judge Lee emphasized that without proof, the accused could be taken into custody.

The accused told the court there had been significant miscommunication between him and the court regarding the required documents. He said that one program had been completed but that enrolling in another program referenced by the judge had been complicated.

The accused explained that he needed a form from the court in order to enroll. Judge Lee responded that “there are no more excuses.” She explained that by his next court date, the accused needed to provide proof of enrollment in order to avoid consequences and bring the matter to a close.

The accused was sentenced to three years of informal probation.

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