You Chose Cruelty Over A Word

A pronoun isn’t a request. It’s a boundary. It’s someone standing in front of you, offering you the most basic information about who they are, and asking you to just see them. That’s it. That’s the whole thing. And if you take that offering and spit on it, you aren’t being principled. You aren’t being honest. You’re being cruel. An asshole. Not the person who dared to tell you their truth. You. The one who chose violence over a syllable.

Misgendering isn’t a mistake. It’s a daily cut. It’s saying I don’t see you. I won’t see you. Your existence is negotiable. One time might be an error. A lifetime of it is a death by a thousand cuts. The trans person who corrects you isn’t being sensitive. They’re bleeding. Every “he” when she asked for “she.” Every “she” when he asked for “he.” Every “it” when they asked for “they.” A thousand small erasures. A thousand reminders that you don’t get to be real today. The cumulative weight of that isn’t a bruise. It’s a fracture. It’s the bone giving way after too many hits. It’s the trans kid who takes the hit in the hallway, then takes the hit at the dinner table, then takes the hit online, then takes the hit from the legislature, then takes the hit from the doctor who won’t treat them, then takes the hit from the shelter that won’t house them, and then one day the bone just snaps. And you stand there holding your grammar book saying you didn’t push them. You did. You pushed them every single day.

People who lose their minds over singular “they” already use it every day. Someone left their umbrella. Did someone forget their lunch? We’ve used singular they for centuries. Chaucer used it. Shakespeare used it. The Oxford English Dictionary traces it back to 1375. The objection isn’t about grammar. It’s about who’s asking. The grammar argument is a mask. The face underneath is contempt. You don’t care about syntax. You care that someone you want to erase is demanding to be seen. You care that the person you thought was beneath you is standing up and telling you their name. And that feels like an attack because you’ve never had to think about pronouns in your life. You’ve never had to ask for them. You’ve never had to explain them. You’ve never had to teach people how to see you. You just walk into a room and the room gets it right. That’s the privilege. That’s the invisible water you swim in. And when someone asks you to notice the water, you drown them in it.

Throughout history, the power to name has been the power to control. Slave names. Colonized names. Immigrant names shortened at Ellis Island because the officer couldn’t be bothered to learn the real one. Words used to dehumanize. Words used to erase. When trans people choose their own pronouns, they’re taking back the power to define themselves. When cis people refuse, they’re keeping it. Language has always been the first weapon. The first way to say you don’t count. The first way to make sure you never will. And the people who hold the weapon always say they’re just being accurate. The slave owner said he was just being factual. The colonizer said he was just being precise. The man refusing the pronoun says he’s just being honest. He’s not. He’s being violent. He’s just using a smaller weapon.

Trans people do all the labor. They correct. They apologize. They teach. They explain. They do the emotional work of making themselves visible to people who refuse to look. The cis person who struggles with “they/them” is asking a trans person to teach them something that costs them nothing. The lesson has no cost to the student. It costs the teacher everything. It costs them the energy they could spend living. It costs them the peace of walking into a room without having to prove they belong there. It costs them the morning they spend rehearsing how to introduce themselves. It costs them the afternoon they spend recovering from the meeting where they were misgendered seven times. It costs them the night they spend wondering if it’s worth correcting again tomorrow. It costs them their life. Sometimes literally. The trans person is doing the labor of their own existence. And you’re complaining that the work is too hard for you. The work is a word. The work is one word. And you won’t do it.

Basic human dignity isn’t something you have to earn. You don’t have to prove you deserve to be called by your name. You don’t have to earn the right to exist. And the kids? Kids learn pronouns faster than adults. They adapt. They accept. The kids aren’t the problem. The adults using them as shields for their own cruelty are. And the faith argument? Your faith doesn’t require you to be cruel. If your god demands you hurt people, that’s not faith. That’s a weapon. And the forgetting? You forget once, you correct yourself. You forget every time, you’re not trying. The pattern reveals the priority. The pattern is the point. The pattern is the violence.

The invitation is still open. The hand is still extended. But if you slap it away, don’t pretend you’re the victim. You’re not. You’re the villain. And the blood is on the hands that refused to hold the word that would have made someone real. Happy Pride. Now say the word. Or don’t. But if you don’t, own what you are. You’re the person who looked another human being in the eye, heard them ask to be seen, and chose to look away. You’re the person who had the chance to make someone real and decided they weren’t worth the effort. You’re the person who made the bone snap. Live with that. Or change it. Those are your options. There is no third choice where you get to be cruel and comfortable. You don’t. The blood is on your hands. Wash them or wear it. But stop pretending the stain isn’t there.

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