Human Rights Watch Condemns Russia’s Ban on LGBTQ+ Rights Groups, Calls for End to ‘Extremism’ Prosecutions

BERLIN — Russian authorities have banned nine LGBTQ+ activist groups in the past three months after characterizing them as “extremist,” according to a May 28 news release from Human Rights Watch.

The bans follow a 2023 decision by the Supreme Court of Russia outlawing the “International LGBT Movement” as extremist, resulting in the criminalization of several civil society organizations, the release stated.

“Russian authorities are intensifying their criminalization of those who provide critical support to the very LGBT people they have systematically persecuted,” Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in the statement. “Authorities should vacate all court decisions and criminal convictions based on these spurious ‘extremism’ charges.”

According to the news release, Article 282.2 of Russia’s criminal code imposes penalties of up to six years in prison for members of organizations designated as extremist and up to 12 years for their leaders.

“Donations to such organizations are punishable with up to 8 years in prison under article 282.3, and repeated displays of ‘extremist’ symbols, such as the rainbow flag or banned organizations’ logos, up to 4 years under article 282.4,” the release stated.

According to the report, the bans span seven Russian regions and include groups such as Coming Out, LGBT Resource Centre, and the Moscow Community Center for LGBT+ Initiatives, in addition to a pending lawsuit against Alliance of Straights and LGBT for Equality.

LGBTQ+ media outlets have also been targeted, including the judicial ban on Parni Plus on April 22 by a court in Orel, the announcement stated.

“The court based its decision largely on an ‘expert assessment’ by the Nizhny Novgorod Academy of the Internal Affairs Ministry, effectively a law enforcement university,” the release stated. “It found that Parni Plus ‘belittled Russian spiritual values and showed contempt for Russian President Vladimir Putin,’ criticized Russian laws, and attempted to create ‘an alternative, anti-state hierarchy of values.’”

The Moscow City Court banned the Moscow Community Center for LGBT+ Initiatives based on a similar report issued one day after the Parni Plus decision, prompting the center to state that it “cannot ignore the fact that queer people have not ceased to exist and require support,” according to the statement.

“Centre T called the May 4 decision by the Moscow City Court to ban the organization ‘unfounded and repressive,’” the report stated. “The group pledged to continue its work to provide support and information for transgender and nonbinary people.”

Coming Out, an LGBTQ+ support group that the Saint Petersburg City Court banned on March 3, accused authorities of using “extremism” as an excuse to prohibit “virtually any independent activity, any dissent, or any act of solidarity to isolate, intimidate, and silence those who speak about issues and support vulnerable people,” according to the release.

The Saint Petersburg City Court also banned the Russian LGBT Network on April 27 for alleged extremist activity. According to the statement, the group said its activities consisted only of providing support to vulnerable people, documenting discrimination, and protecting civil rights.

In light of these bans, United Nations human rights experts have expressed concern over the “arbitrary and abusive application of the law” with respect to rapid designations of extremism, according to the release.

“The Russian government’s banning of LGBT rights organizations is absurd, harmful, and discriminatory,” Williamson said in the statement. “Rights-respecting governments should support Russian LGBT groups and activists, including by enabling them to continue their work from abroad.”

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