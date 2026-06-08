Reparations on Trial: Part 3 – The People Begin to Awaken

By Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group / The Davis Vanguard



A courtroom setback for reparations opponents has not ended the fight. It has clarified it: the real battle now is whether San Francisco will defend Black-specific repair—or retreat into safe symbolism while Bayview-Hunters Point and the Fillmore continue to carry the weight of documented municipal harm.

San Francisco has arrived at that familiar American crossroads where the facts are no longer the problem.

The consequences of the facts are.

In Part I of this series, I argued that the harm done to Black San Franciscans was not abstract, accidental, or merely “societal” in the way opponents of reparations often suggest. It was municipal. It was implemented through policy. It was reinforced through institutions and carried forward across generations.

REPARATIONS ON TRIAL – Part I: San Francisco’s Debt, America’s Fear, and the Lie of “Societal Discrimination”

https://destination-freedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/REPARATIONS-ON-TRIAL.pdf

In Part II, I examined the lawsuit challenging San Francisco’s reparations framework and highlighted a central contradiction: the plaintiffs sought to challenge reparative measures while simultaneously acknowledging many of the local conditions that gave rise to them.

REPARATIONS ON TRIAL – Part II: The Complaint Against San Francisco, the Truth It Tries to Bury, and a Call for Unity With Mayor Daniel Lurie

https://destination-freedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/REPARATIONS-ON-TRIAL-–-PART-II.pdf

Now the story widens.

Because what is happening in San Francisco is no longer only a legal contest. It is a struggle over whether documented Black suffering will remain politically manageable—or finally become materially actionable.

THIS WAS NEVER REALLY ABOUT LAW ALONE



The lawsuit against the City and County of San Francisco, the San Francisco Human Rights Commission, and Executive Director Mawuli Tugbenyoh was filed by the Californians for Equal Rights Foundation and individual plaintiffs Richard “Richie” Greenberg and Arthur Ritchie, represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation.

The complaint argues that San Francisco’s reparations framework unlawfully allocates benefits on the basis of race and ancestry and improperly uses public resources to administer that framework.

That is the legal framing.

But it is not the entire story.

Because this case was never filed because San Francisco lacked evidence.

It was filed after San Francisco began assembling a substantial record of municipal harm.

The African American Reparations Advisory Committee was established in 2020 to advise the Mayor, Board of Supervisors, Human Rights Commission, and the public on the development of a reparations framework addressing the effects of historic and ongoing anti-Black policies in housing, education, transportation, economic opportunity, food access, and public health.

This was not a ceremonial exercise.

It was an official inquiry into the relationship between public policy and Black outcomes in San Francisco.



When the Committee issued its Final Report in July 2023, it presented more than symbolism. It assembled a detailed record documenting urban renewal in the Fillmore and Western Addition, discriminatory housing practices, economic exclusion, educational inequities, criminal-legal disparities, and environmental racism in Bayview-Hunters Point.

The report described displacement, business destruction, incarceration disparities, poor health outcomes, and intergenerational wealth loss not as isolated events, but as outcomes linked to policy decisions. The Board of Supervisors subsequently accepted that report through Resolution 460-23.



That matters.

Because once a city commissions research, receives findings, debates those findings publicly, and formally accepts them into its legislative record, the conversation changes.

The debate is no longer simply whether harm occurred.

The debate becomes what obligations flow from the evidence.

APOLOGY WAS NEVER SUPPOSED TO BE THE DESTINATION



In 2024, San Francisco moved to formally apologize to Black residents for generations of systemic racism, including redlining, discriminatory housing policies, and urban renewal.

San Francisco District 10 Supervisor, Shamann Walton, has shown himself to be one of the most dedicated and committed advocates for reparations in the City and County of San Francisco. Rev. Amos Brown has also been a passionate advocate, however, it may be time for new leadership in another direction that includes expanding the support network of San Franciscans willing to back reparations.

Supervisor Shamann Walton described the apology as one step in a larger reparative process.

Community leaders quickly made clear that acknowledgment alone would not be enough.

Eric McDonnell argued that apology must be followed by meaningful monetary repair and structural reform.

Rev. Amos Brown delivered perhaps the most memorable assessment:

“An apology is not enough. An apology is cotton candy rhetoric. What we need is concrete actions.”

That demand for action led to the next major development.

In December 2025, the Board of Supervisors unanimously established the San Francisco Reparations Fund. The ordinance did not authorize immediate payments. It did, however, create the administrative infrastructure necessary to receive contributions and support future implementation of reparative measures.

Walton described the action as moving San Francisco “from apology to action.”

And that is when opposition hardened into litigation.

THE COURT DID NOT DECIDE WHETHER REPARATIONS ARE CONSTITUTIONAL



The June 5 hearing produced an important result, but not necessarily the one some observers immediately claimed. According to public reporting, Judge Joseph Quinn did not rule that San Francisco’s reparations framework is constitutional. Nor did he rule that race-conscious reparative policies would automatically survive future legal scrutiny.

Instead, Quinn appears to have focused on a more fundamental question:



Was the controversy ready for judicial review?



The City has established a reparations fund.

The City has assigned oversight responsibilities.

The City has accepted a reparations framework and continues to discuss implementation.



But no reparations payments have been distributed.

No final benefits structure has been adopted.

No individual has received compensation through the program.



That distinction proved significant.



Courts generally do not issue advisory opinions regarding hypothetical future injuries. They decide concrete disputes involving developed facts and identifiable harms.



The plaintiffs argued that the City’s reparations framework itself constituted an unlawful racial classification.

The court appeared unconvinced that planning, discussion, administrative preparation, and the creation of a funding mechanism alone were sufficient to establish the type of immediate constitutional injury necessary for judicial intervention.

Judge Quinn sustained the City’s demurrer while granting leave to amend.

That distinction matters.



The court did not endorse reparations.

The court did not reject reparations.

The court concluded that the challenge may have arrived before the policy it seeks to challenge fully exists.



That is not a final victory for either side. It is a reminder that the larger debate remains unresolved.

WHAT THE COMPLAINT ADMITS—AND WHY IT MATTERS



The complaint insists that San Francisco crossed a constitutional line. Yet even while advancing that argument, the plaintiffs’ own filings acknowledge many of the local conditions that gave rise to the reparations discussion. The complaint references displacement associated with redevelopment, discrimination in housing and lending, documented interactions with law enforcement, and harmful conditions in public or subsidized housing.

That observation is important for a reason that goes beyond rhetoric. It reveals the actual terrain on which this debate is being fought.

The question is not simply whether racism existed. The question is whether San Francisco itself participated in identifiable actions that produced measurable harms to identifiable communities.

The Reparations Advisory Committee concluded that it did.

The plaintiffs challenge the City’s response to those findings.

The court has not yet reached the merits of that disagreement.



What is increasingly difficult to dispute, however, is that the conversation has moved beyond broad claims of societal discrimination and toward a documented municipal record assembled by the City itself. That distinction matters because the strength of San Francisco’s reparations discussion does not rest solely on theories about America’s racial past.

It rests on specific policies, specific decisions, and specific consequences that occurred within San Francisco’s own institutions.

BAYVIEW-HUNTERS POINT AND THE FILLMORE ARE THE SAME STORY



The story of Black San Francisco is often told through the destruction of the Fillmore.

It should also be told through the survival of Bayview-Hunters Point.

One community became a symbol of displacement.

The other became a symbol of environmental burden.

One illustrates what happened when Black neighborhoods were dismantled in the name of redevelopment.

The other illustrates what happened to many Black communities that remained.



Together they reveal something larger than either story standing alone:

A municipal history in which Black communities repeatedly absorbed costs that other communities were often permitted to avoid.



That is why Bayview-Hunters Point is not a side issue in the reparations debate. It is one of the clearest demonstrations that the conversation is not merely historical. The Fillmore helps explain where Black San Francisco lost wealth. Bayview-Hunters Point helps explain where Black San Francisco lost health. And both stories continue to shape the lives of residents today.

The Reparations Advisory Committee specifically identified environmental racism in Bayview-Hunters Point as part of the broader pattern of harm experienced by Black San Franciscans. That conclusion carries renewed significance in light of recent discoveries of additional radiological material at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard and the continuing public debate surrounding cleanup, redevelopment, and community trust.

BAYVIEW IS NOW SPEAKING IN THE LANGUAGE OF REPAIR

Photo credit: https://www.fleursdevilles.com/rainbow-champion/honey-mahogany

Left to right: Arieann Harrison, Executive Director of the Marie Harrison Community Foundation; Dr. Gina Fromer, Executive Director of Glide; and Ms. Honey Mahogany, first Black and transgender chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party.

San Francisco appears to be in a transition when it comes to community activism and political leadership. In order to continue the protracted struggle that is the fight for reparations leaders such as Arieann Harrison, Dr. Gina Fromer, and Ms. Honey Mahogany may have to blaze a path that is more inclusive and tolerant in order to get reparations across the finish line in San Francisco.



THERE CAN BE NO ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE WITHOUT SOCIAL JUSTICE!

This is where the legal debate intersects with lived reality.

The June 24, 2026 Call to Action issued by the Marie Harrison Community Foundation and Greenaction for Health and Environmental Justice declares that San Francisco stands at a moral crossroads.

The document describes residents who have spent decades living in the shadow of one of the most contaminated former military sites in the nation, exposed to cumulative burdens associated with industrial facilities, diesel corridors, hazardous waste sites, and unresolved environmental concerns.

The call does not hide behind euphemism.

It speaks directly about contamination, public health, accountability, and repair.



Most notably, its first demand is health reparations for impacted residents.

The document states that residents who have lived, worked, attended school, and raised families near contamination deserve recognition, resources, and meaningful remedies for harms accumulated over generations.



Its central message is simple:

Justice requires more than acknowledgment. It requires repair.



That statement does not sit outside the reparations debate. It sits at its center.

Because once Bayview-Hunters Point enters the frame in full, the politics of this struggle become clearer.

The same municipal systems that displaced Black communities through redevelopment also tolerated conditions that exposed Black communities to disproportionate environmental burdens.

The same structures that restricted wealth accumulation also helped normalize ongoing health risks.

Seen together, those realities transform reparations from a symbolic demand into a practical question of public responsibility.

THIS IS THE MOMENT OF DECISION



The San Francisco Human Rights Commission now occupies a difficult position. Not because it created the historic harms documented in the City’s record. But because it sits at the point where historical acknowledgment could become public policy.

The Board of Supervisors, City agencies, and public institutions face a choice. They can dilute reparations into something broad enough to offend no one and weak enough to change nothing.

Or they can defend what the City’s own record now documents:

That Black San Franciscans experienced specific harms through specific policies, and that meaningful repair requires specificity in response.



If San Francisco truly wishes to be what it claims—a city of conscience, memory, and justice—this is the moment to prove it.

Not through another ceremony.

Not through another statement.

Not through another apology detached from consequence.

But through public courage and institutional commitment.

THE PEOPLE BEGIN TO AWAKEN

The question before San Francisco is no longer whether the evidence exists.

The evidence exists.

The City commissioned studies.

The City convened advisory bodies.

The City accepted findings.

The City issued an apology.

The City created a reparations fund.

The City acknowledged displacement in the Fillmore and environmental injustice in Bayview-Hunters Point.



What remains unresolved is whether those acknowledgments will be followed by meaningful repair.



That is why this lawsuit matters.

That is why Bayview-Hunters Point matters.

That is why the Human Rights Commission matters.

And that is why the June 24 mobilization matters.



Because the people gathering on the steps of City Hall are asking a question that reaches far beyond one courtroom:

If a government can document harm, acknowledge harm, apologize for harm, and archive the history of harm—what obligations follow?

Judge Quinn may have concluded that the case is not yet ripe. But for Black San Franciscans living with the legacy of displacement, exclusion, contamination, and abandonment, the question of repair has been ripening for generations.

The real issue on trial is no longer whether the City knows what happened. The real issue is whether the City is prepared to act on what it already knows.

CALL TO ACTION

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

12:00 Noon

Steps of San Francisco City Hall



Residents, workers, faith leaders, labor organizations, environmental advocates, students, scientists, and community allies are invited to stand with Bayview-Hunters Point and demand that public health, environmental justice, and human dignity come before development interests and political convenience.

This is not the time for quiet support.

This is not the time for private agreement.

This is the time to show up.

This is the time to stand together.

And this is the time to insist that acknowledgment without action is no longer enough.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Malik Washington is a San Francisco-based journalist and co-founder of Destination Freedom Media Group, an independent nonprofit newsroom dedicated to accountability reporting at the intersection of civil rights, public integrity, disability justice, structural accountability within American institutions, and community survival. He has been a published journalist for over 14 years.

His work—published in partnership with the Davis Vanguard—focuses on government power, criminal justice, environmental justice, and the human consequences of policy decisions too often insulated from public scrutiny. Washington’s reporting amplifies the voices of impacted communities while insisting on documentary evidence, transparency, and the unvarnished truth—especially when institutions demand silence.

His work appears on platforms such as Muck Rack and Black Voice News, examining the intersection of justice, governance, and community.

You can reach him via email: mwashington2059@gmail.com or call him at (719) 715-9592.

Facebook: facebook.com/destfreedom13

Instagram: @destinationfreedom13

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