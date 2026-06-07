Watchdog Report Exposes Solitary Confinement Abuse in US Prisons, Schools

NATIONAL — A new weekly roundup from the nonprofit watchdog group Solitary Watch documents the continued use of solitary confinement across prisons, immigration detention centers, jails and public schools, raising concerns about isolation as a tool of punishment, coercion and control throughout the United States.

The newsletter, written by Research and Reporting Intern Lizzie Twardock, opened with an account by Dwayne “Bim” Staats, who described being trapped in an isolation unit with no ventilation and air vents spewing poisonous gas.

“While Staats’s attempts to find out the cause of the gas were unsuccessful, the symptoms he describes the men experiencing mirror those of carbon monoxide poisoning—a medical emergency so potentially deadly that most states require carbon monoxide detectors in homes and buildings,” the report stated.

Another account detailed how a man, Gerald Akari Angye, at the Camp East Montana Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center was placed in solitary confinement for more than two weeks after being beaten so brutally that he required hospitalization and a wheelchair.

Angye, along with other detainees, filed a lawsuit against the ICE detention center alleging a “lack of medical care, physical and sexual abuse by guards, poor food, inadequate access to basic hygiene products” and more, according to the newsletter.

“I have already experienced torture in my home country of Cameroon, and I never thought I would experience such severely violent treatment by guards here in the United States of America,” Angye said, according to the report.

In Missouri, Brayan Rayo Garzon spent days in isolation after being detained by ICE, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms during confinement and having a request for mental health support denied, the news roundup detailed.

“After being denied his nightly call with his mother, Garzon was found dead only an hour later from suicide,” the report stated. “The unprecedented and rising number of suicides among ICE detainees continues to alarm public health officials and jail experts.”

The article also documented the suicide of Grant Parker, who had a known history of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, in a San Diego jail following a previous attempt on his own life.

According to the newsletter, Parker was placed alone in a jail cell that was supposed to be under 24-hour observation. He was later found dead in the same cell, resulting in calls to remove tie-off points inside cells to reduce future suicide attempts.

Shifting focus to a Texas public school, the report detailed how a ninth-grade boy with autism and oppositional defiant disorder was held “multiple times a day” by staff in a room that was “effectively solitary confinement” instead of receiving the support needed for his educational success.

“Alex’s story is far from unique, with many schools across the U.S. using restraints and solitary confinement against children with disabilities,” the news brief stated. “In some scenarios, children spend entire school days in solitary confinement for a single behavioral outburst.”

Youth held at San Bernardino County juvenile detention facilities are filing a lawsuit alleging a “systemic culture that allowed almost 30 years of unchecked sexual abuse,” with solitary confinement used as a coercive tool, underscoring a broader pattern of juvenile abuse through isolation, the report asserted.

“Youth claimed they would often be forced to participate in sexual acts with guards under threats of solitary confinement or fear of retaliation,” the newsletter stated. “The lawsuit described dozens of instances of abuse, including rape, sodomy, groping and other forced acts of molestation.”

In Colorado, a 2022 class-action lawsuit against the Colorado Department of Corrections detailed how solitary confinement, the loss of earned-time credit and good-time credit, or the loss of phone calls and family visits were used to punish incarcerated people who refused to participate in mandatory labor, according to the report.

“In 2018, Colorado passed an amendment to the state constitution aimed at ending slavery in state prisons, prohibiting forced labor in addition to incarceration,” the roundup stated. “Despite the constitutional amendment and lawsuit, currently, 97.4% of incarcerated workers laboring for government entities are paid less than a dollar an hour.”

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