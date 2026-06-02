Supreme Court Issues Key Decisions on Jury Discrimination and Intellectual Disability Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court issued two significant decisions in May 2026 involving jury discrimination and intellectual disability in death penalty cases, allowing a jury discrimination claim to proceed while preserving protections for people with intellectual disabilities, according to an article by the Death Penalty Information Center.

The court ruled in favor of Terry Pitchford, allowing his jury discrimination claim to proceed. In the same month, the court “separately dismissed an Alabama case” that “pre­serves a low­er court find­ing that Joseph Clifton Smith has intel­lec­tu­al dis­abil­i­ty and can­not be exe­cut­ed.”

“At the same time however,” the article points out, “the Court vacat­ed a low­er court stay and allowed the exe­cu­tion of Edward Busby to pro­ceed in Texas despite expert find­ings that he too had intel­lec­tu­al dis­abil­i­ty—draw­ing a sear­ing dis­sent from several justices.”

In the 2019 decision in Flowers v. Mississippi, the court recognized “egregious racial discrimination” in the process by which prosecutor Doug Evans selected juries. Terry Pitchford’s attorney argued that the strikes were unconstitutionally based on race, citing Batson v. Kentucky (1986).

Batson v. Kentucky established a framework for jury discrimination claims built on three steps:

The defense objects that a peremptory strike was based on race. The prosecutor offers a “race-neutral” explanation for the strike. The defense may rebut that reason as merely a pretext. The trial court then decides whether the reason was pretextual in light of all the evidence, including the historical jury selection practices of the prosecutor and the prosecutor’s office.

Over the course of six trials, “Mr. Evans used peremp­to­ry strikes to remove 41 of 42 Black poten­tial jurors. The defen­dant in that case, Curtis Flowers, was later exonerated from death row.”

“The Flowers deci­sion fol­lowed a clas­sic Batson analy­sis: the Court found that Mr. Evans vio­lat­ed the Constitution through his ‘relent­less, deter­mined effort’ to remove Black poten­tial jurors,” the article states.

“By con­trast, Mr. Pitchford’s case focused not on the mer­its of the Batson claim, but on the pro­ce­dur­al ques­tion of whether his attor­ney had waived that claim by fail­ing to com­plete the third step of the framework.”

After the defense raised an objection under Batson and the trial court agreed “that she had made a pre­lim­i­nary show­ing of race-based strikes,” Evans provided the reasoning behind his strikes in accordance with step two.

“One Black poten­tial juror, he said, had returned 15 min­utes late to court after a break; two had broth­ers con­vict­ed of vio­lent crimes; and anoth­er, like Mr. Pitchford, was a young unmar­ried father.”

The trial judge found these instances to be race-neutral but immediately proceeded to examine Evans’ peremptory strikes.

“Mr. Pitchford’s attor­ney tried to raise the Batson issue again, but the tri­al judge twice cut her off,” the article states.

“I think you already made those, and they are clear in the record,” the judge said, adding that there was “no Batson vio­la­tion.” According to the article, “Mr. Pitchford’s coun­sel was nev­er giv­en the oppor­tu­ni­ty to argue that Mr. Evans’ rea­sons for strik­ing the jurors were pre­tex­tu­al, nor did the tri­al court con­sid­er or rule on that question.”

The Mississippi Supreme Court, joined by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ruled that Pitchford had waived his Batson objections. That ruling was reversed by “a bipartisan majority of five justices” in a “succinct nine-page opinion” after the case reached the Supreme Court.

According to the article, “Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that ‘the Mississippi tri­al court nev­er con­duct­ed the essen­tial third step of the Batson inquiry’: the judge ‘did not afford Pitchford’s coun­sel a suf­fi­cient oppor­tu­ni­ty to rebut the prosecutor’s prof­fered race-neu­tral rea­sons for strik­ing the four [B]lack jurors and nev­er deter­mined whether the prosecutor’s stat­ed rea­sons were pre­tex­tu­al.’”

Kavanaugh was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“The case now returns to the Fifth Circuit to reeval­u­ate the dis­trict court’s rul­ing in light of the Supreme Court’s directives,” the article states.

“The focus on pro­ce­dure obscured more trou­bling fea­tures of Mr. Pitchford’s case,” the article claims. Pitchford was 18 when a robbery involving a 16-year-old friend turned fatal. Although the Supreme Court has ruled that juveniles are not eligible for capital punishment, the state sought the death penalty for Pitchford.

In the 2024 case Hamm v. Smith, which was reviewed again in 2025 and argued before the court last December, the Supreme Court ultimately issued a summary decision.

The court had indicated that it might use the case “to rule on how judges should weigh mul­ti­ple IQ scores when con­sid­er­ing intel­lec­tu­al dis­abil­i­ty claims in cap­i­tal cas­es.” Despite extensive briefing from stakeholders and scientific experts, the case reached what the article described as an “anticlimatic end” when the court dismissed it as “improvidently granted” on May 21.

“This out­come, col­lo­qui­al­ly known as ‘DIG,’ means that the low­er court’s rul­ing is pre­served, as if the Court nev­er agreed to review it,” the article states.

“The dis­missal is a clear vic­to­ry for advo­cates and experts who wor­ried that a deci­sion in the case could weak­en the legal pro­tec­tions for peo­ple with intellectual disability.”

DIG rulings are relatively rare. The last such dismissal in a capital case occurred in 2008 and involved arguments that a person should be exempt from execution because of an intellectual disability.

“Further,” the article states, “Alabama had iden­ti­fied no legal dis­agree­ment between low­er courts as to how to approach mul­ti­ple IQ scores — those courts uni­form­ly relied on the assess­ment of med­ical experts.” Justice Sotomayor’s concurrence was joined by Justice Jackson.

Because there is no established legal standard governing multiple IQ scores, the court is “not equipped to provide any meaningful guidance on how courts should assess multiple IQ scores,” according to Justice Sotomayor.

In a dissent joined by no other justice, “Justice Thomas argued that the Court’s deci­sion in Atkins v. Virginia (2002) exempt­ing peo­ple with intel­lec­tu­al dis­abil­i­ty from the death penal­ty should be over­ruled.”

Additionally, “He claimed that the Eighth Amendment’s pro­hi­bi­tion on cru­el and unusu­al pun­ish­ment applies only to meth­ods of exe­cu­tion, not the char­ac­ter­is­tics of the group or indi­vid­ual being punished.”

“The main dis­sent was writ­ten by Justice Alito, joined in full by Justice Thomas and in part by Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Gorsuch.”

The dissenters maintained that the court should have decided the case to “pro­vide much-need­ed guid­ance to low­er courts.” Justice Alito argued that the lower courts “relied on psy­cho­log­i­cal­ly, sta­tis­ti­cal­ly, and legal­ly unsound analy­ses to con­clude that Smith’s IQ is 70 or below.”

“He char­ac­ter­ized the Eleventh Circuit’s approach as a ‘one-low-score rule’ despite the Eleventh Circuit clar­i­fy­ing in the ear­li­er remand that it con­sid­ered all Mr. Smith’s scores ‘holistic[ally]’ with adap­tive func­tion­ing evi­dence.”

However, experts maintain that IQ testing “only provides one piece of the puzzle,” and that intellectual disability is often complex by its very nature. One factor involves “sig­nif­i­cant lim­i­ta­tions that orig­i­nat­ed before age 22 in both intel­lec­tu­al func­tion­ing and ‘adap­tive behav­iors,’” which are defined as the “col­lec­tion of con­cep­tu­al, social, and prac­ti­cal skills that are learned and per­formed by peo­ple in their everyday lives.”

“Though Mr. Smith’s case won five votes that saved him from exe­cu­tion, the Court allowed the exe­cu­tion of Edward Busby to pro­ceed just a week ear­li­er despite state and defense experts agree­ing that he had intel­lec­tu­al dis­abil­i­ty.”

Despite efforts by state prosecutors to find Busby ineligible for execution, “on May 14, Mr. Busby became the 600th per­son put to death in Texas in the modern era.”

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