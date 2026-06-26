Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to End TPS Protections for Haitians and Syrians, Drawing Sharp Criticism from Advocates

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday handed the Trump administration a significant victory on immigration policy, ruling that the administration may move forward with terminating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants while litigation continues and concluding that federal law largely bars judicial review of those termination decisions.

The consolidated decision in Mullin v. Doe and Trump v. Miot overturns lower court rulings that had blocked the administration from ending TPS protections and represents one of the court’s most consequential immigration rulings this term.

The majority concluded that the Temporary Protected Status statute “plainly bars consideration of respondents’ non-constitutional claims” and found that the constitutional equal protection challenge brought by Haitian TPS recipients was unlikely to succeed.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the court’s judgment, stated, “We hold that they are not” entitled to court orders postponing the terminations while litigation proceeds.

He further wrote, “The TPS statute plainly bars consideration of respondents’ non-constitutional claims. It allows ‘no judicial review of any determination . . . with respect to the . . . termination’ of a TPS designation.”

The ruling clears the way for the administration to terminate protections affecting approximately 350,000 Haitians and more than 6,000 Syrians who have been legally living and working in the United States under the humanitarian program, according to immigrant rights organizations.

Congress established Temporary Protected Status in 1990 to provide humanitarian protection for people unable to safely return to countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters or other extraordinary conditions. Haiti first received TPS following the devastating 2010 earthquake, while Syria was designated after civil war erupted in 2012.

According to the Supreme Court opinion, the Trump administration adopted a new approach after President Donald Trump returned to office, terminating every TPS designation that came up for renewal.

The opinion states that “the Secretary of Homeland Security has terminated every TPS designation that has come up for renewal, 13 in all.”

The court found that federal immigration law explicitly limits judicial review of TPS decisions.

“The TPS statute’s judicial-review bar applies to all non-constitutional claims,” Alito wrote.

On the constitutional claims, the majority rejected arguments that the termination of Haiti’s TPS designation was motivated by racial discrimination.

“None of the cited statements by either the President or the Secretary was overtly racial, and in substance all expressed policy views that could rest on race-neutral justifications,” the opinion states.

The majority further wrote, “Miot respondents are unlikely to prove that race was a motivating factor in the decision to terminate Haiti’s TPS designation, and it follows that they are not entitled to interim relief on their equal protection claim.”

Although the court rejected the constitutional challenge, the opinion also acknowledged Haiti’s difficult circumstances.

“Haiti is no exception. It is a very poor country, and living conditions there are unquestionably difficult,” the opinion states. “Many Americans of all races would surely find those conditions intolerable.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a forceful dissent from the bench, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“The consequences of today’s decision are predictable,” Sotomayor wrote. “More people will die.”

Drawing a historical comparison, Sotomayor referenced the 1939 voyage of the MS St. Louis, which carried Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi persecution.

“If the refugees on the MS St. Louis were to walk up to a port of entry on our southern border today, the majority’s interpretation would allow immigration officers to refuse even to consider their asylum applications by physically blocking them from stepping foot onto US soil,” she wrote.

Immigrant rights organizations swiftly condemned Thursday’s ruling.

Erika Pinheiro, executive director of Al Otro Lado, said, “We believe that today’s ruling violates international law, as well as the express intent of Congress, which enshrined the rights and obligations of the Refugee Convention into U.S. federal law over 40 years ago.”

She added, “For decades, the United States has allowed individuals and families who are fleeing persecution, torture, and death to ask for protection at U.S. borders and exercise their legal right to seek asylum.”

Pinheiro continued, “This decision has destroyed the United States’ position as a global leader in promoting the rights of refugees and threatens to serve as a dangerous justification for other countries that unlawfully prevent refugees from crossing borders in search of safety.”

“In a world of increasing conflict and climate disaster, this hardening of borders to keep out the most vulnerable is sure to result in many more lives lost.”

Kelsi Corkran, Supreme Court director at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, criticized the ruling.

“As explained by Justice Sotomayor’s dissent, the Court’s decision to greenlight the government’s turnback policy is an affront to congressional authority over immigration matters with devastating humanitarian consequences,” Corkran said.

“The ball is now in Congress’s court to enact legislation correcting the Court’s error and ensuring that arriving asylum seekers are not forced back to violent and life-threatening situations.”

Melissa Crow, director of litigation at the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies, called the decision “a significant blow.”

“This ruling should sound the alarm for anyone who cares about human rights and the rule of law,” Crow said.

“The majority opinion in Al Otro Lado suggests the president may unilaterally override decades of established law and trample on people’s legal rights if doing so suits his political agenda.”

“The turnback policy did not merely delay entry for people seeking safety. For far too many asylum seekers, the policy denied entry entirely. In some cases, that became a death sentence.”

“While this decision is a significant blow, our movement will keep fighting to restore asylum as a lifeline for people seeking refuge. We will never turn our backs on those who look to the United States for safety and justice.”

Sarah Rich, senior attorney at Democracy Forward, also criticized the decision.

“On the 250th anniversary year of the United States, our federal executive branch is abandoning its obligations to asylum seekers fleeing perilous circumstances in fear for their lives and putting thousands of people – including children – in dangerous and dire situations,” Rich said.

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision that will put even more people and families in harm’s way. We are disappointed in the Court’s decision and call on all Americans to demand that our government protect the families the Court abandoned today.”

“Congress should act to protect not only the lives of asylum seekers, but also the best of American values.”

Rebecca Cassler, senior litigation attorney at the American Immigration Council, argued that the ruling would not solve underlying immigration challenges.

“Cruelty is not a substitute for real solutions,” Cassler said.

“Blocking people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry will do nothing to fix our broken immigration system; it only makes things more chaotic and dangerous for vulnerable families.”

“What we need is an asylum system that is fair, efficient, accountable, and treats people with dignity.”

“Unfortunately, today’s decision validates an approach that treats people seeking safety as a problem to shut out instead of creating an orderly system that actually works.”

Civil rights organizations also denounced the separate TPS ruling affecting Haitians and Syrians.

Brittany Carter, assistant counsel at the Legal Defense Fund, said, “All Black people in our country, including immigrants, are entitled to equal protection under the law.”

“Yet the Supreme Court’s decision fails to honor this principle by allowing the Trump administration’s racially discriminatory termination of Haiti’s TPS to move forward.”

“We strongly and unequivocally condemn this decision.”

Jennifer A. Holmes, deputy director of litigation at LDF, said, “Today’s decision puts hundreds of thousands of Haitians in danger of being deported to a dangerous environment against their will and against this country’s promise of equal protection for all.”

“We are deeply disappointed in this callous opinion from the Supreme Court.”

NAACP President Derrick Johnson called the decision “a devastating betrayal.”

“This ruling is a devastating betrayal of Haitian families who have lived, worked, and contributed to this country for years — only to be cast out based on anti-Black immigration sentiment,” Johnson said.

“The Supreme Court has given the green light to deport over 350,000 people, jeopardizing their safety, all while ignoring clear equal protection principles.”

“It’s a shame that this is the America we’ve come to be.”

The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also criticized the ruling.

CAIR-California CEO Hussam Ayloush said, “Temporary Protected Status was established to ensure that people are not forced to return to countries facing extraordinary and dangerous conditions.”

“Ending these protections for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and thousands of Syrians will tear families apart, disrupt workplaces and communities, and place vulnerable individuals at risk.”

“Many TPS holders have lived in our nation for years, raised American children, built businesses, contributed to our economy, and become integral members of their communities.”

“Congress should pursue legislative solutions to make clear that courts do indeed have the authority to review TPS termination decisions, to recognize the contributions of TPS recipients, and to protect families from unnecessary hardship and separation.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling marks another major victory for the Trump administration’s effort to reshape federal immigration policy through executive action.

While the court’s decision resolves the immediate question of whether lower courts may block the termination of Temporary Protected Status during litigation, the broader policy debate over humanitarian protections, congressional authority and the future of the TPS program is expected to continue in Congress and through future legal challenges.

The decision once again underscores the sharp divide on the Supreme Court over immigration policy, with the conservative majority emphasizing statutory limits on judicial review and the liberal dissent warning that the consequences of the ruling will extend far beyond the legal questions presented in the case.

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