Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 334: Trauma-Informed Criminal Defense with Attorney Ernie Stone

In Episode 334 of Everyday Injustice, host David Greenwald speaks with Massachusetts criminal defense attorney Ernie Stone about the growing importance of trauma-informed criminal defense and why understanding clients’ life experiences is essential to effective representation. Drawing on nearly two decades of legal practice, Stone argues that what is often called “trauma-informed” lawyering should simply be considered good lawyering, emphasizing that attorneys must understand how trauma shapes communication, memory, decision-making, and trust.

The conversation explores the prevalence of trauma among people involved in the criminal legal system and the challenges attorneys face when clients struggle to tell their stories in a linear fashion or respond predictably under stress. Stone explains that criminal charges themselves can be traumatic events, particularly for individuals already facing housing instability, mental health challenges, substance use disorders, or other forms of adversity. He discusses how lawyers can better serve clients by recognizing trauma symptoms and adjusting their communication strategies accordingly.

Greenwald and Stone also examine the rise of holistic defense models that combine legal representation with social services, housing assistance, mental health support, and other interventions designed to address the root causes that often bring people into repeated contact with the justice system. While acknowledging resource limitations facing public defender offices across the country, Stone argues that investing in supportive services is both more humane and more cost-effective than relying on incarceration as a substitute for social policy.

The episode concludes with a broader discussion about empathy, legal education, and professional responsibility. Stone contends that understanding trauma should be viewed as an ethical obligation for attorneys, much like technological competence has become a professional requirement. For listeners interested in learning more, he recommends The Body Keeps the Score as an accessible introduction to trauma research. Together, Greenwald and Stone make the case that a more trauma-informed approach can improve outcomes not only for defendants, but for the justice system as a whole.

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