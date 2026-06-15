Legal Defense Fund: Trump ‘Weaponizing’ Government against Nonprofits

By Vanguard Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Legal Defense Fund (LDF) on Friday sharply criticized what it described as an escalating campaign by the Trump administration and congressional allies to target nonprofit organizations involved in civil rights, democracy protection and immigrant advocacy work.

According to LDF, recent actions by federal agencies and congressional committees represent a broader effort to intimidate organizations that challenge administration policies or advocate for vulnerable communities. The statement cites a congressional investigation launched against the Democracy Defenders Fund, visits by federal agents to the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, and the recent indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform notified the Democracy Defenders Fund on Thursday that it is under congressional investigation. LDF described the organization as a nonprofit focused on defending democracy and the rule of law.

LDF also reported that agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Health and Human Services made unannounced visits to the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights and sought access to client records without a warrant. In addition, the organization noted that the Southern Poverty Law Center’s leadership recently appeared before the House Judiciary Committee after the Justice Department brought charges against the civil rights organization in April.

In response, LDF President and Director-Counsel Janai Nelson issued a statement condemning the actions.

“The Trump Administration is weaponizing government resources in a dangerous and chilling escalation of attacks on nonprofits working to support and defend democracy,” Nelson said. “Rather than exerting its independence as part of a coequal branch of the federal government, the House Oversight Committee, led by its Chairman James Comer, has become nothing more than a rubber stamp for President Trump’s crusade to persecute those he perceives as personal enemies and intimidate the civil society groups that speak out against him.”

Nelson argued that the actions threaten the independence of civil society organizations and democratic institutions.

“We will not be silent in the face of such grave and blatant abuses of power,” Nelson said. “We stand steadfastly behind the Democracy Defenders Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, and any other nonprofit that becomes ensnared in this Administration and Congress’ widening campaign to target groups they disagree with.”

She added that advocacy organizations play a critical role in maintaining democratic accountability.

“Speaking truth to power and holding our leaders to account are cornerstones of our republic,” Nelson said. “We call on members of Congress and the public to speak out against President Trump and his enablers’ efforts to obliterate these fundamental principles.”

The statement reflects growing concern among civil rights and advocacy organizations over what they view as increasing governmental pressure on nonprofits engaged in legal advocacy, immigration representation and democracy-related work. LDF characterized the recent actions as part of a broader campaign to silence dissenting voices and discourage public-interest organizations from challenging government policies.

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