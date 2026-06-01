Court Halts Trump’s Controversial ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal court has ordered the Trump administration to immediately halt all activity related to its $1.776 billion so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” marking an early legal setback for a program critics describe as an unconstitutional political compensation scheme, according to a press release issued Friday by Democracy Forward.

The order bars the administration from “transferring money, processing claims, or distributing payments while the court considers plaintiffs’ challenge to the program.”

The matter arose just one week after a coalition of legal advocates, individuals and organizations represented by Democracy Forward sued to block the fund on the grounds that it was unconstitutional and an “unlawful political compensation scheme that benefits only those individuals aligned with the Trump-Vance administration.”

Among the plaintiffs were former federal prosecutor Andrew Floyd, Professor Jonathan Caravello, the City of New Haven, the National Abortion Federation and Common Cause, according to the article.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” established by the attorney general, today defining it as a “systematic process to hear and redress claims of others who suffered weaponization and lawfare.”

“The plaintiffs in the case, President Donald J. Trump, Donald J. Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization, LLC, filed suit against the Treasury and IRS in the Southern District of Florida federal court following the leak of their tax returns.”

As part of the agreement, the plaintiffs will receive a “formal apology,” but no financial compensation in damages.

“The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.”

Critics of the fund maintained that it was “designed to operate with extraordinary secrecy, minimal oversight, and political favoritism built into its very structure.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said, “The court’s temporary injunction is a victory for taxpayers in New Haven and nationwide — and it is also a victory for the rule of law. President Trump’s so-called ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’ is a transparent attempt to use hard-earned taxpayer dollars as a slush fund to support and reward his political allies, supporters and, unconscionably, January 6th insurrectionists.”

He continued, “New Haveners want their federal taxpayer dollars to be used for critical government functions and services like public safety, infrastructure, Medicare and Social Security — not to advance President Trump’s personal political interests.”

The granting of relief was set out less than 24 hours after plaintiffs filed a motion for emergency relief.

As noted in the Democracy Forward article, “the federal court specifically recognized the need to preserve the status quo while the court considers the legal arguments raised by plaintiffs.”

The court barred the administration from pursuing any further action regarding the fund, “including transferring money to it, considering submitted claims, or disbursing taxpayer dollars.”

Plaintiffs expressed the urgency of preventing taxpayer dollars from being distributed, warning that “at least one claimant” had already publicly announced a request for $2.7 million from the fund and that other allies of the administration had signaled plans to seek compensation as well.

The motion also urged the U.S. Department of Justice to “make assurances that money would not be distributed from the fund while the court was reviewing the matter.”

However, the DOJ declined to provide those assurances.

The plaintiffs expressed gratitude for the ruling but acknowledged that “the fight continues.”

“Today, a federal court recognized the urgent need to prevent taxpayer dollars from being distributed through a secretive and unprecedented political compensation scheme before the legality of that program can be fully reviewed by the court,” said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward.

“This is a victory for transparency, the rule of law, and the American people. No administration has the authority to spend public money through a political rewards program that Congress never authorized. We look forward to the next stages in this case.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: