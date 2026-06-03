Critics Say Politicized Justice Department Undermines Trust in Grand Juries and Federal Courts

By Kiyana Cole

WASHINGTON — A growing number of legal analysts are expressing concern that the Trump administration’s approach to politically charged prosecutions has eroded public confidence in the U.S. Department of Justice and raised broader questions about the integrity of federal law enforcement.

According to recent findings regarding the activities of the Trump Justice Department, prosecutors have experienced several failures in efforts to bring charges against some of the president’s critics. Some experts argue those failures point to the growing influence of politics on criminal prosecutions conducted by federal authorities.

Typically, grand juries rarely reject requests for indictments. The process generally involves prosecutors presenting evidence privately in closed sessions, without defense attorneys present and without jurors hearing anything beyond the prosecution’s version of the case.

Historically, it has been uncommon for grand juries to reject prosecution requests.

However, several politically charged cases investigated during Trump’s presidency have encountered resistance from both federal judges and grand juries.

Specifically, a New York Times article reported that a grand jury repeatedly declined to indict former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both of whom have frequently been targets of Trump’s criticism.

Based on those findings reported by The New York Times, some former prosecutors have said there is growing mistrust among judges and grand jurors reviewing Justice Department cases, arguing that it has made prosecutions conducted by federal authorities appear less reliable. Mediaite also reported on those concerns.

Federal judges have rejected actions taken by Justice Department prosecutors as well.

A number of federal courts have reviewed Justice Department actions, challenging prosecutorial practices, the legality of official appointments and alleged violations of law in grand jury proceedings.

In some cases, courts have rejected indictments and ordered further investigation into prosecutorial conduct.

These and other developments are viewed by some observers as evidence of efforts by the Trump administration to use federal authorities against political opponents.

The return of Trump allies to positions of power has intensified concerns over what supporters describe as efforts to address the “weaponization” of government. Among those initiatives are investigations conducted by the Weaponization Working Group within the Department of Justice, which is examining cases involving Trump and other related matters.

Supporters argue that these efforts are necessary to expose corruption within government and ensure justice is served. Critics, however, warn that such efforts risk transforming the Justice Department into a tool used to punish political adversaries.

The issue extends beyond any individual case.

Former federal judges and legal scholars have warned that an effective justice system depends on prosecutors being viewed as impartial officials who make decisions based on facts and evidence.

Once prosecutors appear to target individuals because of their political affiliations or opposition status, doubts about the fairness of the courts can emerge.

As noted above, grand jurors are intended to evaluate evidence presented by prosecutors and determine whether a case is credible enough to proceed.

Grand juries were originally established as an independent check on government power, even though prosecutors’ requests are typically approved.

Trump supporters maintain that accusations of politicization within the Justice Department are themselves politically motivated, arguing that prosecutors do not consider political affiliation when conducting investigations.

Nevertheless, repeated failures by prosecutors to secure indictments in several politically charged cases have raised questions about the strength and credibility of the evidence being presented.

The controversy comes amid deep divisions in the United States over trust in federal institutions.

Recent surveys have shown persistent partisan divides in confidence toward federal law enforcement agencies, the courts and the Justice Department in particular.

From the perspective of civil rights advocates, the larger issue is not whether specific individuals should be prosecuted, but whether Justice Department prosecutors can carry out their responsibilities independently and free from political influence.

Once prosecutors are perceived as acting on behalf of political authorities rather than in the interests of the public, questions may arise about the integrity of the legal process as a whole.

The cases discussed above may suggest that even grand juries and federal judges are becoming increasingly willing to reject prosecutions they view as politically motivated.

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