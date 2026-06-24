Letter: Equestrian Supporters Calls for Independent Review of Terminated Program

To University Leadership, Regents, and Members of the Academic Community:

I am writing regarding UC Davis’ decision to eliminate its NCAA Division I women’s equestrian program.

I am requesting that implementation of the decision to eliminate the UC Davis women’s equestrian program be suspended pending completion of an independent review of the financial and Title IX analyses underlying that decision.

This decision raises substantial concerns regarding transparency, governance, financial justification, student reliance interests, and potential Title IX implications, and a prudent approach reasonably protects those interests before engaging in potentially detrimental denial of access to this program

Public reporting and materials released by supporters of the program indicate that an independent review of the financial data may have reached conclusions materially different from those relied upon to justify elimination of the team. If those assertions are accurate, then the decision warrants immediate *independent* reexamination before irreparable harm is inflicted upon current and future student-athletes.

The circumstances surrounding this decision are particularly troubling because:

• The equestrian team has been among the most successful women’s athletic programs at UC Davis, earning conference championships and national recognition.

• Recruited student-athletes reportedly committed to UC Davis while the program’s future was already under internal consideration.

• Questions have been raised regarding the accuracy of the financial assumptions used to justify elimination.

• The program serves a predominantly female student population and its elimination materially reduces varsity athletic opportunities available to women.

Even if the University ultimately believes that financial pressures justify program reductions, public institutions have an obligation to demonstrate that such decisions were made using accurate data, transparent processes, and meaningful stakeholder engagement, and are commensurate with financial liabilities carried by male-dominated sports programs continuing to be supported.

Accordingly, I respectfully request:

Publication of the complete financial analysis used to justify the elimination of the program. Publication of any independent audits, reviews, or evaluations regarding the program’s financial impact. An independent review by parties not involved in the original decision-making process. Suspension of implementation of the elimination decision until such review is completed, public comment has been received, and in independent board convened to assess the future of the program. Public explanation of how the University evaluated student impact, recruitment commitments, donor interests, and Title IX considerations before reaching its decision – including how the further implementation of the program compares in financial liabilities with male-dominated programs continuing to be implemented.

The issue is no longer merely whether one athletic program survives. It is whether major institutional decisions affecting students are being made through transparent, evidence-based processes that can withstand independent scrutiny and are not targeting a female class of students while unsupported expenditures continue for their male counterparts

The University of California has earned a reputation for academic rigor, public accountability, progressive values, and equal access to student enrichment. This matter presents an opportunity to demonstrate that commitment writ large.

Respectfully,

Danielle Gatto

Lifelong equestrian

UCLA Graduate 2002

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