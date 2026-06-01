Court Watch: Judge Grants SOR Release after Rejecting Housing Status as Basis for Detention

WOODLAND, Calif. — During an arraignment hearing in Yolo County Superior Court on Friday, the accused’s housing status became a point of discussion as the court considered whether to grant release on their own recognizance.

The accused had allegedly trespassed into a locked Safe Harbor facility, terrorizing people inside the building. Staff members and patients were forced to lock themselves in offices and rooms out of fear.

As a result, the accused faces four counts of trespassing on posted property, all misdemeanor charges.

Deputy Public Defender James Bradford requested that the accused be released on their own recognizance, noting that the charges are misdemeanors.

In response, Deputy District Attorney Martha Wais argued that the accused had continued the alleged behavior and remained uncooperative with court orders. She further maintained that the accused posed a public safety risk, particularly if released.

Bradford countered that the alleged conduct was nonviolent and did not involve verbal or physical threats against those involved.

In addition, Bradford noted that the accused is unhoused and argued that the court should consider less restrictive alternatives to detention.

Judge Danette Castillo Brown, weighing both sides’ arguments, considered whether less restrictive means could ensure the accused’s appearance in court.

Despite the prosecution’s arguments against release, Judge Brown granted the motion for own-recognizance release, agreeing that the accused’s housing status should not be considered a factor in determining release.

Judge Brown also scheduled a pretrial conference for June 11, 2026, and ordered the accused to comply with all court orders and appear as directed.

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