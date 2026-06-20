The Business of Taking Children

Why does the US Government take your kids if you can’t feed them?

And why then does the US pay someone else to feed them?

It’s not a glitch. It’s the design. The system is funded by the crisis it fails to prevent. It pays to remove children. It doesn’t pay to keep families together. That’s the continued rot.

Poverty isn’t a crime, but the state treats it like one. When a parent can’t afford medicine, the state steps in. Not to give medicine. To take the child. Then the state pays someone else to hold the child. The definition of neglect is so fluid that it captures poverty by default. If you can’t afford the basics, you are unfit. If you are unfit, the state takes the children. It’s a closed loop. And you’re the one locked inside it.

Here’s the math the state doesn’t want to do. A single parent working full-time at federal minimum wage earns $15,080 a year. The federal poverty line for a family of two is $19,720. The living wage for a single adult with one child in most states is over $50,000. The gap between what the law requires employers to pay, and what it actually costs to live, is where families fall. And that’s where the state finds them. The state won’t raise the minimum wage to a living wage. The state won’t ensure that full-time work covers the cost of living. But the state will take your children for failing to live on wages that aren’t livable.

The system creates the poverty.

The system punishes the poverty.

The system profits from the punishment.

Taxpayer dollars go to foster care agencies. They go to the state. They go to the foster parents. They don’t go to the parents who need the money to keep the family intact. The incentives are backward.

A family cannot afford food, medicine, or rent. The state steps in, decides this is neglect, and removes the children. Now the children are in foster care. Now the state pays a foster family to care for those children. The foster family gets a monthly stipend. The state pays the agency that manages the case. The state pays the lawyers. The state pays the court costs. The money flows through the system.

The money flows away from the parents who need it.

The foster care industry is a business. Agencies are paid per child. They are paid per day. The more children they take, the more money they make. The more children they keep in the system, the more money they make. There is no financial incentive to reunite families. There is only a financial incentive to keep the case open. The system doesn’t want you to get your kids back. Not immediately. Not easily. Because if you get your kids back, the money stops. The case closes. The revenue stream ends.

Federal law requires states to make “reasonable efforts” to prevent removal and reunify families. But “reasonable” is undefined. Unenforced. The state decides what’s reasonable. And what the state considers reasonable is often a checklist of services that don’t exist, have year-long waitlists, or require transportation the parent doesn’t have. Then the parent fails to complete the services. Then the state uses that failure as evidence of unfitness. The system creates the failure and then punishes it.

Parents are ordered to complete drug treatment, parenting classes, therapy, anger management. But these services are underfunded, inaccessible, and often very ineffective. The state orders the service. The state doesn’t provide the service. The state punishes the failure to complete the service. Then the state says the parent is unfit because they didn’t complete the service they couldn’t access. It’s a setup. The parent is ordered to jump through hoops. The hoops are on fire. The fire is invisible to the courts.

And parents in these proceedings don’t have the same rights as criminal defendants. No right to a court-appointed attorney in most jurisdictions. No presumption of innocence. No jury. Just a judge who hears from the agency and decides. The standard of proof is “preponderance of the evidence,” not “beyond a reasonable doubt.” You can lose your children on a 51% certainty. The state doesn’t have to prove you’re unfit beyond a reasonable doubt. You have to prove you’re fit on a preponderance of the evidence. The burden is reversed. The deck is stacked. The house always wins.

The Adoption and Safe Families Act requires states to terminate parental rights if a child has been in foster care for 15 of the last 22 months. That’s the clock. Once it runs out, the state can sever the legal relationship permanently. And then the child becomes eligible for adoption. And adoption brings federal funding. Title IV-E adoption assistance payments. The Adoption Tax Credit. There’s a financial architecture around termination. The state doesn’t just take your children. The state erases you as their parent. And the state gets paid to do it.

This isn’t happening to everyone equally. Black children are vastly overrepresented in foster care. Native American children too. The system was built on a foundation of removing children from communities the state has already dispossessed. The Indian Child Welfare Act exists because the system was used as a tool of cultural genocide. The disparity isn’t accidental. It’s architectural. The state removes children from Black and Native families at disproportionate rates. The state terminates parental rights for Black and Native parents at disproportionate rates. The state benefits from the removal. The communities bear the cost.

And children who age out of foster care are disproportionately likely to end up incarcerated, homeless, or trafficked. The system that claims to protect them often sets them up for the next system. The state takes the child to protect them. Then the state ages them out into a world that has no place for them. The state creates the orphan. The state abandons the adult.

Other countries handle this differently. They provide support rather than removal. They treat poverty as a condition to be addressed, not a crime to be punished. The US system is a choice, not an inevitability. The state could fund families instead of foster care. The state could raise the minimum wage instead of raising the removal rate. The state could build housing instead of building case files. The state doesn’t… Because the state benefits from the alternative.

“Child welfare” is a lie.

“Family policing” is more accurate.

The system doesn’t welfare children. It polices families. The language matters because the language obscures. The state calls it “protection.” The parents call it “kidnapping.” The truth is somewhere in between. But the language of welfare hides the language of control. The language of safety hides the language of surveillance. The language of best interest hides the language of state interest.

This is a system that won’t pay you a living wage but will pay someone else to raise your kids. It’s a system that takes your children, terminates your rights, and gets paid to do it. It’s a system that calls itself welfare while it destroys. The money goes to the foster parent. The money goes to the agency. The money goes to the court. The money does not go to the biological parent. The biological parent gets the blame. The biological parent gets the stigma. The biological parent gets the case file.

The state takes the children. The state pays the foster parents. The state collects the tax dollars. The parents get nothing. The children get nothing. The only thing that gets paid is the system. That is the reality. That is the truth. It is a fucked up system. And it is working exactly as designed.

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