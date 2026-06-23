Melinda Aiello, Long Time Yolo Prosecutor, Becomes First Woman Yolo County District Attorney

Robert J. Hansen, Guest Writer

YOLO COUNTY – The Yolo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed longtime prosecutor Melinda Aiello as district attorney, selecting continuity over calls for outside reform and making history in the process.

“The District Attorney is a powerful position … every decision made by the district attorney has lasting impacts throughout the community,” Aiello said to the board.

Aiello closed her interview with the board by admitting that she made the most important closing argument she has ever made in her career.

“I do feel the weight of the community on my shoulders, and I just want to do good for everyone,” Aiello said.

Aiello, who has served in the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office for nearly three decades and was acting district attorney following Jeff Reisig’s retirement last month, will complete the remainder of the term through Jan. 8, 2029. She became the first woman to serve as Yolo County district attorney.

The appointment marks the first time since Reisig’s election in 2006 that the county’s top prosecutor has been selected by supervisors rather than voters.

The board’s decision followed an abbreviated public recruitment process launched after Reisig retired May 15 following a 20-year tenure. Three candidates applied for the position and were interviewed publicly Tuesday: Aiello, former district attorney candidate Cynthia Rodriguez and veteran Sacramento County prosecutor Ron Linthicum.

The selection comes at a consequential moment for the District Attorney’s Office, which is managing several high-profile cases while facing renewed scrutiny over the legacy of Reisig’s administration.

Aiello campaigned on preserving existing programs and maintaining stability within the office. Supporters argued that institutional knowledge and continuity were essential as prosecutors pursue one of the largest criminal cases in county history stemming from the 2025 Esparto fireworks explosion.

Former Chief Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Raven, who supervised Aiello for years before she succeeded him in the position, offered some of the strongest praise.

“I can tell you without reservation that she is a new and improved version of me,” Raven told supervisors.

Raven said he completed roughly 10 evaluations of Aiello each year and consistently found her highly receptive to feedback. He praised her self-awareness, commitment to restorative justice and collaborative courts, and extensive involvement in community programs, including youth leadership initiatives and sports coaching. He said restoring collaborative courts to their former prominence would be among her top priorities.

Letters supporting Aiello came from across the county, including West Sacramento City Councilmember Quirina Orozco, Yolo County Superintendent of Schools Garth Lewis, Woodland Police Officers Association President Ruben Esquibel and UC Davis law professor emeritus Alan Brownstein.

Supporters described Aiello as a victim-centered prosecutor capable of maintaining stability while overseeing complex prosecutions, including the Esparto fireworks case.

That case stems from a July 1, 2025 explosion at a warehouse operated by Devastating Pyrotechnics near Esparto that killed seven workers. A criminal grand jury later indicted eight individuals, including former Yolo County Sheriff’s Lt. Samuel Machado, with five defendants facing second-degree murder charges.

At the same meeting Tuesday, supervisors formally rejected findings in a civil grand jury report that suggested county officials tolerated illegal fireworks activities on the property. County officials stated they neither approved nor knew of the operation before the explosion.

While Aiello’s supporters emphasized continuity, advocates for Rodriguez urged supervisors to use the vacancy as an opportunity to reshape the office.

Davis Joint Unified School District Trustee Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald described Rodriguez as a chance to move beyond “business as usual” and build a prosecutor’s office that better reflects the broader community. Resident Juliette Beck similarly argued that appointing an internal candidate would signal acceptance of past abuses of power, particularly in light of the Esparto disaster.

Others criticized what they viewed as political retaliation and insufficient transparency during Reisig’s administration, while reform advocates pointed to several controversial prosecutions and court rulings as evidence that outside leadership was needed.

Opponents of a leadership change countered that voters repeatedly endorsed Reisig’s approach. Resident Keith Olsen noted that Reisig won reelection comfortably and argued his successor should come from within the office rather than represent a sharp philosophical departure.

The debate reflected broader questions about Reisig’s legacy, which remains among the most consequential in county history.

A UC Davis graduate and former agricultural attorney, Reisig joined the District Attorney’s Office in 1997 and was elected district attorney in 2006. During his tenure, the office established Yolo County’s Mental Health Court, Addiction Intervention Court and Neighborhood Court programs.

His administration launched California’s first paperless district attorney case management system and developed the nationally recognized Commons Data Portal, an open-data platform designed to improve transparency and public access to criminal justice information.

Yet the office also enters its new era while navigating unresolved challenges from the past administration.

Among them is the ongoing case of Ajay Dev, whose 2009 conviction on 76 sexual assault counts was overturned in 2025 after a judge found substantial evidence undermining the prosecution’s case. The District Attorney’s Office has not yet decided whether it will dismiss the charges or pursue a retrial.

For supervisors, however, Tuesday’s vote ultimately centered on whether continuity or change would best serve the county and by selecting Aiello, signaled confidence that the office’s next chapter should begin with a familiar face rather than a new direction.

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