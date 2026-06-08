Court Watch: Yolo Judge Releases Mentally Ill Man over Prosecution Objections

WOODLAND, Calif. — During an arraignment Friday in Yolo County Superior Court, concerns about the accused’s mental illness and the possibility that he could commit future crimes were raised as the court considered whether to grant his release on his own recognizance.

The accused was charged with one count of disorderly conduct after he knocked on a stranger’s door and attempted to open it.

Deputy Public Defender Erin M. Dacayanan requested the release of the accused on supervised own recognizance (SOR).

In response, Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo stated that the accused is “seriously mentally ill” and has caused a lot of problems previously at another place called Safe Harbor.

Judge David Rosenberg stated that he wanted to consider less restrictive means of releasing the accused and asked whether he is prescribed any medication.

In response, DPD Dacayanan said the accused is able to get in contact with his doctor and obtain his medication from home.

Judge Rosenberg additionally asked whether the accused had access to a cellphone to call his doctor, to which the accused responded that his cellphone was confiscated by police but should be at his home.

Further, DPD Dacayanan stated that the court cannot hold the accused because of mental illness or crimes the court believes he may commit in the future.

Despite DDA Palumbo’s hesitance, Judge Rosenberg granted the motion to re-release the accused on SOR, with restrictions that include calling and checking in with probation every day, along with contacting his doctor to refill and continue taking medication as prescribed.

The matter was set for a pretrial conference on June 11, pending further decisions.

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