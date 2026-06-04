COURT WATCH: Yolo Judge Sets Bail Amid Skepticism over Accused’s Safety Claims

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a probation violation hearing in Yolo County on June 3, 2026, a Yolo County judge set bail for an accused woman after expressing skepticism about her explanation for leaving a treatment program, stating there “was no evidence” to support her claim that she departed because of safety concerns. The judge voiced those doubts on the record before an evidentiary hearing had taken place.

The case involved two separate matters in which the accused appeared in custody on allegations of violating her probation and terms of supervision. Probation recommended a total of 150 days across both cases, citing prior treatment violations.

Deputy Public Defender Caryn Warren revealed that the accused had “left Walter’s House because somebody broke in and came into a room and she no longer felt safe there.” She added that the accused has regularly checked in with probation and “is looking into getting housing.”

Warren requested that the court release the accused on the existing terms and conditions of probation, arguing that continued supervision would allow the accused to maintain compliance and address housing instability.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo argued that the accused had a documented history of unsuccessful participation in treatment programs, including prior discharges from facilities.

Palumbo further opposed the request and stated that the accused had been terminated from care for “testing positive for meth and noncompliance.” She added that the accused had “walked away from treatment … [and] from Walter’s House,” characterizing the accused’s conduct as an extension of prior violations.

The prosecution recommended that the accused “remain in custody” and that the case be set for “either a contested hearing or an admit deny,” rather than allowing her release back into the community.

Additionally, it was noted that when the accused was discharged from Walter’s House, she requested to “use the phone to call for her ride,” yet did not mention why she wanted to leave.

Warren asserted that the accused had informed staff “to check the cameras to show that somebody had snuck into a room” and that there was no evidence “that she left to use or anything else.”

Warren further stated that the accused had been complying with probation check-ins and was nearly a month sober at the time of the hearing. The defense continued to argue that there was no credible evidence that the accused had left the program to avoid supervision.

“[T]here’s no evidence on the report that she said anything about feeling unsafe, because someone was stuck in a room,” said Judge David Rosenberg. He added that he did not believe her and thought she “just up and left and got a better offer.”

Judge Rosenberg said he was uncertain about what probation conditions he could impose and chose instead to set bail. Palumbo stated that bail would be $25,000 for each case, but Rosenberg inquired how much the accused could afford.

Warren requested that bail be set at $1,000 per case, a request Rosenberg granted. Palumbo noted for the record that In re Kowalczyk (regarding ability to pay bail) applied to pretrial detention and that the accused’s case involved probation proceedings.

Judge Rosenberg stated that he believed “future Supreme Court cases would also apply in the post-trial situation” and, in anticipation of that possibility, would “set a reasonable amount of bail attainable at $1000 in each case.”

The accused was ordered to appear at a probation violation hearing on June 17, 2026, where she is expected to testify in support of her account regarding video surveillance footage from Walter’s House.

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