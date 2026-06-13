Yolo County Appoints Former Davis Mayor Will Arnold as Communications Director

By Vanguard Staff

WOODLAND, Calif. — Yolo County has appointed former Davis Mayor Will Arnold as its new director of communications and chief public information officer, a position that will place him in charge of countywide communications, media relations, digital engagement and emergency communications efforts.

The appointment becomes effective Monday, June 15, according to an announcement from the County Administrator’s Office.

Arnold will lead communications for the county and serve as a primary spokesperson while overseeing public information efforts, media strategy and emergency messaging.

“We are pleased to welcome Will Arnold to the Yolo County team,” said Yolo County Board of Supervisors Chair Sheila Allen. “Will brings a deep record of public service, strong relationships across Yolo County, and extensive experience communicating through complex and high-profile issues. His background in local government, statewide media relations, emergency communications, and community outreach will strengthen the County’s ability to inform, engage, and serve residents.”

Arnold currently serves as director of communications and outreach for the UC Davis Energy and Efficiency Institute, where he oversees strategic communications, media relations, executive messaging and outreach efforts for the institute and affiliated research programs.

According to the county, his work at UC Davis has focused on translating complex research into public-facing communications for policymakers, researchers, community partners, funders and the public.

Before joining UC Davis, Arnold worked for the California Department of Transportation as headquarters media affairs manager. In that role, he served as the primary statewide contact for media inquiries and advised agency leadership on public messaging and communications strategy.

His responsibilities at Caltrans included crisis communications and emergency response messaging. The county noted that Arnold represented Caltrans at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services during major emergencies, including wildfires and flooding events. He also served as speechwriter for the director of Caltrans.

Arnold is also well known locally for his service on the Davis City Council. He served two terms on the council and was mayor of Davis in 2023.

During eight years in elected office, Arnold participated in decisions involving a range of policy issues and community matters that required public communication and engagement. His regional service included leadership roles with the Yolo County Housing Authority and the Yolo Habitat Conservancy. He also served on the Yolo County Local Agency Formation Commission and the City/County 2×2 committee.

Yolo County Administrative Officer Michael Webb said the position comes at a critical time for the county.

“This role is critical to stepping up our efforts to engage both internally and with the community we serve,” Webb said. “Clear and effective communication is especially crucial during the difficult budgetary challenges and service impacts we are facing and is invaluable in times of critical incidents.”

Webb added, “I am very pleased to welcome Will to our team. Will understands Yolo County, he understands public service, and he understands the importance of clear, accurate, and timely communication, especially during a crisis. His extensive professional experience, collaborative approach, and deep local roots make him an excellent fit for this role and for the County organization.”

Earlier in his career, Arnold served as district representative for former state Sen. Lois Wolk, working with local governments, community organizations and residents throughout Yolo County. The county also noted that Arnold has experience as a small business owner, campaign manager and communications professional.

A native of Yolo County, Arnold was born in Woodland and raised in Davis. He has spent most of his life in the county and has family throughout the region.

“I could not be more honored to serve the county that raised me in this way,” Arnold said. “Yolo County is home, and I am grateful for the chance to bring my professional experience and my commitment to public service to this role.”

Arnold added, “I look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors, County leadership, staff, community partners, and residents to help make County communications clear, useful, and trusted.”

As director of communications and chief public information officer, Arnold will oversee Yolo County’s public information program, coordinate communication efforts across county departments, manage digital and media strategy and help lead the dissemination of public information during emergencies.

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