RJI Youth Summit-June 6-8, 2026 Register Today!

RJI (Restorative Justice International) is very excited about our Youth Summit! We have 17 speakers representing 12 countries. The Summit will cover restorative justice, justice reform and human rights. Our speakers are experts, scholars, and victims/survivors of violent crime. The following countries are represented through our presenters: Nigeria, Spain, UK, South Africa, Australia, Ireland, Brazil, Canada, Pakistan, India, Poland and the U.S. To date, we have over 700 people registered. The online summit is free.

You can still register for this virtual online summit at the link. All youth ages: 15-30 are welcome. This summit will educate, mentor and inspire the youth leaders of tomorrow as they learn about the vision that restorative justice provides. Register here (open at continue reading). We look forward to your joining us

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