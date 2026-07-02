Appeals Court Limits Judicial Oversight of Immigration Detention while Columbia Student Remains Free Pending Appeal

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court has curtailed the ability of federal judges to order the release of immigrants allegedly detained in retaliation for protected speech, overturning a lower court ruling that freed Columbia University graduate student Mohsen Mahdawi while leaving the government without immediate authority to re-arrest or deport him.

On July 21, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that a federal district court lacked jurisdiction to order Mahdawi’s release on bail after immigration authorities detained him for more than two weeks following what was supposed to be a routine citizenship interview in April 2025.

Mahdawi’s attorneys and the American Civil Liberties Union contend he was detained because of his advocacy for Palestinian rights, arguing the government’s actions violated the First Amendment.

The Second Circuit did not address whether Mahdawi’s detention was retaliatory or unconstitutional. Instead, it ruled only that the district court lacked the authority to order his release. The decision does not take effect immediately, leaving the government with no current legal basis to re-detain or deport Mahdawi while additional appeals proceed.

“The government is claiming the unprecedented power to detain people for months or even years on end to censor their speech, with no ability to challenge their detention in court. This is as absurd as it is dangerous,” said Michael Tan, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, who argued Mahdawi’s case before the appeals court.

“We will continue to fight for our client and for his right to prompt judicial review,” Tan added.

The ruling comes amid broader legal challenges involving the Trump administration’s use of immigration enforcement against pro-Palestinian student activists, raising questions about the scope of constitutional protections available to lawful permanent residents facing removal proceedings.

Earlier this year, Immigration Judge Nina Froes dismissed the government’s deportation case against Mahdawi after finding officials failed to authenticate a memorandum purportedly signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio declaring Mahdawi deportable under the Immigration and Nationality Act’s “foreign policy” provision. Froes was later removed from her position, a move the ACLU said was part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to reshape the immigration court system and accelerate deportations.

The government appealed that ruling, and in April the Board of Immigration Appeals reversed Froes’ decision, concluding Mahdawi could be removed. The case was remanded to a different immigration judge, who ordered Mahdawi’s removal last month. Mahdawi has appealed that order, and the case remains pending.

Mahdawi, who has been a lawful permanent resident of the United States for more than a decade, criticized the appeals court’s decision.

“It reflects a dangerous failure under political pressure, one that risks turning the federal courts into instruments of politics rather than guardians of constitutional freedom,” Mahdawi said.

He argued the ruling weakens First Amendment protections by creating unequal constitutional safeguards for citizens and noncitizens and warned it grants the government greater power “to intimidate, censor, and punish dissent without meaningful restraint.”

Luna Droubi of Beldock Levine & Hoffman LLP also criticized the ruling, calling it “incredibly dangerous, not just for Mohsen but for all other noncitizens the Trump administration has its vengeful sights upon.”

“Federal courts must have the power to step in when the government exploits our country’s immigration system to imprison people for their constitutionally protected speech,” Droubi said. “If the Trump administration can target Mohsen for his advocacy in support of Palestinian rights, they can do it to anyone expressing an opinion they disagree with.”

Despite the setback, Mahdawi’s attorneys said they will continue pursuing relief through both the federal courts and the immigration system. The case, Mahdawi v. Trump, remains active as Mahdawi challenges both the Second Circuit’s jurisdictional ruling and the immigration judge’s removal order.

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