ACLU Challenges Alameda County DA over Response to Historical Racism Allegations

OAKLAND, Calif. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California is accusing the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office of denying its own documented history of racial misconduct after the office disputed allegations in a court filing that a former prosecutor held racist views, despite disciplinary records showing he used a racial slur during court proceedings in the 1990s.

According to the ACLU of Northern California, the dispute centers on a legal response filed by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office in the case of Darren Stanley.

The organization contends the filing denied allegations that former Deputy District Attorney Theodore “Ted” Landswick held racist views or used a racial slur during judicial proceedings, despite disciplinary records from 1994 documenting the incident.

The ACLU argues the office’s current position conflicts with its own documented history, pointing to a 1994 disciplinary letter issued by then-Alameda County District Attorney John Meehan.

According to the ACLU, the letter states that Landswick repeatedly used a racial slur while referring to two Black individuals during court proceedings.

Following the misconduct, Meehan reportedly reassigned Landswick from felony trial duties and reduced his salary, describing his conduct as “offensive and degrading.”

The ACLU argues the incident is part of a broader pattern of historical prosecutorial misconduct within the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office that continues to affect confidence in the criminal legal system.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, a federal judge in 2024 found “strong evidence” of a pattern of prosecutorial misconduct involving jury selection in multiple Alameda County death penalty cases.

That ruling prompted a review of dozens of capital cases after prosecutors’ notes were found to contain derogatory comments about prospective Black and Jewish jurors.

Additional litigation has since sought to examine those historical practices and their impact on past convictions.

According to The Associated Press, two men whose convictions were overturned because of prosecutorial misconduct sued Alameda County in June 2026, alleging prosecutors systematically excluded Black and Jewish jurors from death penalty trials during the 1990s.

The lawsuits allege the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office knew about discriminatory jury selection practices that deprived defendants of fair trials.

Although those allegations remain the subject of civil litigation, Alameda County has not admitted wrongdoing. The ACLU argues that acknowledging documented misconduct is necessary to ensure accountability and restore public trust.

The organization has urged the District Attorney’s Office to review cases that may have been affected by discriminatory practices and to consider the office’s documented history when responding to claims before the courts.

As of publication, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office had not publicly responded to the ACLU’s July 23 statement.

According to the office’s website, District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson has continued issuing news releases announcing criminal prosecutions and other office initiatives.

The office also has not publicly addressed the ACLU’s allegations concerning historical prosecutorial misconduct.

The ACLU maintains that the dispute extends beyond a single court filing and raises broader questions about how prosecutors confront documented misconduct from prior administrations.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, however, has challenged the specific allegations presented in the Stanley litigation.

As the case moves forward, the courts will determine the legal merits of those competing claims, while the broader debate over accountability for historical prosecutorial misconduct continues.

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