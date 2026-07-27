Meditations: The true peril and possibility of AI 

If you ask an AI “agent” (one of the indistinguishable machine voices of human unintelligence), whether humans are special among other living things, you may receive, as I did, a very wrongheaded answer.

“I believe that animals have souls, as do plants and even inanimate objects,” AI replied. “But the divine essence of the human soul is what sets the human being above and apart… Humans can choose to not merely react to their environment, but to act upon it.”

“Begging the question” used to mean “to put forward an argument whose validity requires that its own conclusion be true.” However it has come to mean “to elicit a specific question as a reaction or response.”

In the latter sense of the phrase, “the divine essence of the human soul” begs the questions: What is “divine essence?” And isn’t AI, due to the fact that it is a machine, the antithesis of it?

It’s the “above and apart” part that really rankles, however. “Above and apart” is straight out of Genesis:

“Then God said, ‘Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that he may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.’”

For over two thousand years, the idea that humans were made in the image of God, and meant to rule over the animals of the earth, has given Western, and now global civilization the license to treat our fellow creatures with callous impunity, and ravage the planet that gave rise to Homo sapiens along with all other animals.

In reaction, the postmodern philosophical reaction to “above and apart” the last few decades has given rise to the faddish and futile idea that we can erase the difference between humans and other animals. That mentality is also deeply mistaken, philosophically and spiritually.

Humans are the only animals that don’t live within an ecological niche, but consciously separate ‘things’ from their environments, accrue knowledge about them, and manipulate the objects we reify according to our needs and imagination.

That doesn’t mean we are intrinsically separate from nature, and don’t share a great deal with other animals. It simply means that we are qualitatively different from other animals, and that our currently unrestrained separative abilities have utterly alienated us from nature and led to the decimation of the Earth.

There is no way back to some idealized and romanticized indigenous past. However there is a way ahead and out of man’s chaos — through non-accumulative self-knowing in enough individuals. By gaining deepening insight into man’s separative and self-centered nature, we transform ourselves and human consciousness, since there is no separation between individual and collective consciousness.

The other fallacy in the absurd, machine-given answer is the assumption and primacy of choice — the illusion of “free will.” Humans don’t “choose to react to their environment and act upon it;” we react to our environment, and believe we are choosing how we react.

The deeply conditioned idea that there is a separate chooser (an “agent“) that stands apart and controls our behavior, much less our environment, is inherently, existentially mistaken, as well as increasingly ecologically destructive.

There are choices, but the chooser is a loser, because we inevitably choose from conditioning and confusion.

An unexamined epistemology — the meaning and place of knowledge — is exemplified in asking AI the big questions of life. After all, even if AI draws from all the knowledge of all the libraries and all the computers in the world, it is still replying from the past as the storehouse of knowledge, not from insight in the present.Discovering Homo sapiens’ place in the universe, and whether there’s any actual meaning to the word God, are not functions of knowledge at all. Therefore no matter how much knowledge AI accrues, it will never be able to provide insight into the big questions.

Regardless how smart, fast and vast AI’s knowledge base becomes, it cannot guide us philosophically, much less spiritually, because the accumulation of knowledge has nothing to do with immanence, God or whatever ever one wants to call it.

The dimension of wholeness and holiness (words that have the same root) is beyond the intellect, reason and knowledge. And the accumulation of knowledge, when put first, precludes experiencing in the present that which cannot be named, conceived and captured by the human mind.

The paradox of reality is that only by allowing non-directed attention to gather in the brain and ignite the movement of negation, and so sweep away everything one knows and thinks one knows, can there be experiencing of that which is truly real.

Knowledge, which is the accretion of the past, is now the domain of AI. Humankind no longer needs to store knowledge in books, much less brains. (Though like a lot of people, I still like to hold and smell a new or old book.)

The unknowable present, the infinite unknown, now belongs to the human being — if we seize the moment.

AI will either free the human mind from its enchantment to knowledge and enchainment to the known, or it will enslave the human mind to the past and the machines we’ve created in our own image.

To comment please go to one of these social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavisVanguard

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoples-vanguard-of-davis-inc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davisvanguard/

X: https://x.com/davisvanguard

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vanguardnewsgroup.bsky.social

Subscribe to the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: