Yolo Judge Reduces Bail in Firearm Case, Cites Record for Denying Release

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a Wednesday hearing in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Stephen Mock reduced an accused man’s bail from no bail to $50,000 but declined to order his immediate release, finding that the accused’s record required further review before determining whether release was appropriate.

The accused is charged in the present case with felony grand theft of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle when the firearm was allegedly stolen, and carrying a concealed loaded firearm while not being the registered owner. The District Attorney also alleges that some offenses were committed while the accused was out on bail in two separate felony cases involving drug- and firearm-related charges.

The hearing comes just weeks after the California Supreme Court’s decision in Kowalczyk, which ruled that California judges may deny bail only in limited circumstances and cannot use unaffordable bail as a substitute for pretrial detention. The ruling also requires judges to conduct an individualized assessment that takes the accused’s financial circumstances into account and makes bail more accessible unless detention can be justified.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s hearing, the accused’s retained attorney, Kellin Cooper, informed the court that the accused could no longer afford counsel and requested the appointment of the Yolo County Public Defender. After a brief deliberation, Judge Mock appointed the Public Defender to represent the accused.

Following the appointment of counsel, the defense requested that the accused be released from custody. The defense argued that the accused is a local resident, has no alleged prior strike convictions, had appeared for previous court hearings while released on bail, and was willing to participate in both drug treatment and mental health diversion if released.

The prosecutor opposed the request, arguing that the accused had demonstrated a continued pattern of reoffending while on pretrial release in other pending felony cases. The prosecutor also argued that law enforcement had allegedly recovered more than $100,000 in cash, located firearms during the investigation, and alleged that the accused possessed a stolen firearm belonging to a deputy sheriff while prohibited from possessing firearms because of his felony status.

Judge Mock stated that the case involved substantial factual detail and that he needed additional time to review the history of the current charges. Ultimately, the judge was not prepared to make a final decision regarding the accused’s release during Wednesday’s hearing.

Instead of ruling on the defense’s request for release, Judge Mock reduced bail from no bail to $50,000 while ordering that the accused remain in custody pending further review.

Judge Mock denied the defense’s request for immediate release without prejudice and told the defense that the issue would be addressed the following day. The accused entered a not guilty plea, and the court scheduled a bail review for Thursday and a preliminary hearing for July 16.

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