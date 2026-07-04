Book Bans Threaten Academic Freedom, Inclusivity in Public Education

By Kennedy Library, CC BY-NC 2.0, https://www.flickr.com/photos/kennedylibrary/6176752278

Exploring the current controversies and history of book bans

Throughout the years, there has been an increase of restrictions on books that feature strong themes and topics that may seem controversial. The debate over banned books has been an ongoing discussion that many high school districts, libraries and communities are facing regarding the accessibility and distribution of certain books. These bans target books that mention LGBTQIA+, racism and people of color, and more. This pattern is the cause of opposing beliefs and fear derived from people who do not support or favor these topics.

Before the official ban, censorship had already begun. This censorship silenced writers until systemic measures could be taken to monitor such writers. One of the first American novels to be banned was Thomas Norton’s “New English Cannon”in 1637. This reading criticized puritans and their actions toward indigenous people. Not only was Norton exiled because of his novel, he was ridiculed and accused of speaking against the word of good men and God.

In 1922, PEN America was established in order to support essayists, poets and novelists in defending literature and freedom of expression when the occasion called for it. This organization has named their mission to, “…unite writers and their allies to celebrate creative expression and defend the liberties that make it possible.” This organization has created a network of support through membership and community to defend the work and aspirations of writers.

PEN America is in favor of authors and writers who live in a world where their writing is not safe. This organization fights and promotes diversity in academic and professional settings in order to celebrate the power of reading and writing.

An opposing organization located in Florida with chapters across the U.S Moms for Liberty was founded in 2021. This cause aims to make sure parents have a say in their child’s educational journey. When it comes to inclusive curriculum they encourage oversight when it comes to content. One of their goals is to protect parental rights in any way it can be heard and acted upon.

The novel All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson is a memoir that discusses the author’s experience growing up as a black and queer individual battling internal and external hardships. This novel has been on the radar for Moms for Liberty because of its LGBTQIA+ focus and strong themes. The group discourages conversations on sexuality and identity, wanting to keep these discussions out of schools.

The organization has a supported and growing chapter based in the Los Angeles area. Many educators and students have strong opinions on the matter.

Aaron Emilio Gonzalez, a recent graduate of Pioneer High School in Whittier California, expressed his concerns.

“When we ban books, we erase different perspectives and life experiences that can help a lot of us navigate the world,” Gonzalez said.

These books offer knowledge and a chance to explore new ideas and feelings. It also pushes empathy and connection making. Gonzalez acknowledges that these books are learning stepping stones and can help guide people in understanding who they are and how to process certain events and emotions.

Brianna Galvan-Lopez, a recent graduate from Pasadena City College, also discussed her thoughts on book bans.

“I don’t understand the extreme extent of banning books,” Galvan-Lopez said. “We could all get along if we try to learn and understand each other, putting our differences aside. There’s no need to get rid of or erase certain topics and identities just because we don’t agree with them.”

Education and understanding are shaped by a curriculum that is under investigation. While there are many differing opinions, this debate will continue to question inclusivity and freedom of expression.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: