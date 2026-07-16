Brooklyn Judge Denies Release for Larcenist Despite Plea for Services

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A Kings County Criminal Court judge denied a woman accused of petty and grand larceny another opportunity for supervised release after she previously failed to appear in court, despite arguments from her public defender that the program would provide her with access to critical services and improve her chances of complying with court requirements.

The accused involuntarily returned to court July 15, 2026, to face 16 charges, including second-degree burglary, trespassing, grand larceny involving a credit card, illegal entry and possession of stolen property.

The prosecution offered a plea agreement under which the accused would plead guilty to all charges and serve six months in jail. If the defense declined the offer, which it did, the prosecution requested bail of $20,000 cash, a $60,000 insurance bond and a $60,000 partially secured surety bond. An alternative bail package of $20,000 cash, a $40,000 insurance bond and a partially secured surety bond was also proposed.

The prosecution said the accused had previously been placed on supervised release but failed to appear in court twice while participating in the program. Prosecutors also alleged she has eight failures to appear, six open cases and 10 prior convictions.

Deputy Public Defender Kristen Eby argued those figures were exaggerated because some charges had been dropped and several cases had been dismissed. Eby also said court records had not yet been updated to reflect those changes.

She argued that, despite her client’s history, the accused should be given another opportunity to participate in supervised release. The accused scored 19 out of 25 on the Criminal Justice Agency Release Assessment, has a current address and access to a community phone to maintain communication with the court and her attorney. She was also in the process of obtaining her own cellphone.

Eby also said that if the accused were placed on supervised release again, Brooklyn Defender Services would be able to help her obtain resources she had not previously been able to access, including Medicaid and disability benefits.

Judge Natalie Barros said she had “no confidence” in the accused’s ability to comply with court requirements and found that she posed a flight risk.

The accused was remanded into police custody, and bail was set at $5,000 cash, a $15,000 insurance bond and a $15,000 partially secured surety bond.

The accused is due back in court July 21, 2026.

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