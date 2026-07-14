Coalition Files Amicus Brief Challenging DeSantis Order Targeting CAIR

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A coalition of civil rights organizations has filed an amicus brief supporting the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ legal challenge to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 25-244, arguing the order unlawfully targets CAIR and threatens First Amendment protections.

The brief was filed by the Legal Defense Fund, the Fred T. Korematsu Center for Law and Equality and 10 additional nonprofit organizations. The groups argue the executive order labels CAIR — the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights organization — as a “terrorist” organization without evidence and seeks to discourage other organizations from working with or supporting CAIR.

According to the filing, the organizations contend the executive order relies on discriminatory stereotypes and Islamophobic claims rather than factual evidence. They argue that allowing the order to remain in effect would establish a dangerous precedent because it would permit governments to portray advocacy organizations as security threats.

A federal district court has already issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the executive order. The case is now before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit as the state appeals that ruling. Meanwhile, DeSantis recently announced plans to designate CAIR, “Antifa” and other organizations as domestic terrorist organizations under a newly enacted Florida law. Under the law, providing support to a designated organization could be punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The amici argue the executive order reflects a broader historical pattern in which governments have used claims of national security to suppress civil rights organizations and discourage political advocacy. According to the brief, the order continues that pattern by targeting a Muslim civil rights organization through unsupported accusations and guilt by association.

LDF Assistant Counsel Avatara Smith-Carrington said the executive order mirrors earlier efforts by government officials to undermine organizations advocating for racial justice and equal rights.

“CAIR is a victim of America’s historical pattern of using governmental powers to demonize and undermine civil rights organizations while promoting baseless, racially discriminatory narratives,” Smith-Carrington said.

She also urged the court to stop what she described as an unlawful attack on constitutionally protected speech and association.

Shirin Sinnar, a Stanford Law professor and nonresident fellow with the Fred T. Korematsu Center for Law and Equality, said state governments have historically portrayed immigrant and minority communities as security threats by associating them with foreign adversaries.

“This executive order is no different,” Sinnar said, adding that the court should find the order violates the First Amendment.

Robert Chang, executive director of the Fred T. Korematsu Center for Law and Equality, pointed to the experiences of Japanese Americans during World War II as an example of the dangers of government actions based on perceived disloyalty.

“The Japanese American community knows all too well what can happen when the government discriminates against groups and individuals based on perceived disloyalty and association with foreign powers,” Chang said. “The court can play a critical role in stopping history from repeating.”

The organizations argue the outcome of the case extends beyond CAIR. They contend the court’s decision will determine the extent of state governments’ executive authority and whether that authority and those actions are consistent with constitutional protections for free speech and freedom of association.

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