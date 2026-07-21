Op-ed | Xavier Becerra Can Bring California Back to Its Mexican Raíces

Representative leadership is important, especially in California.

California undoubtedly has a rich history shaped by many peoples. From the original inhabitants of this land — Indigenous communities — to Spanish colonial rule, California was also under Mexican rule for 26 years before becoming a U.S. state in 1850. California’s last governor of Mexican heritage was Romualdo Pacheco, who assumed office after Gov. Newton Booth resigned in 1875. Although never officially elected governor, Pacheco served in the office for 10 months.

Despite California’s progressive reputation, it has never elected a Mexican American as governor. That could change this November.

In an era marked by anti-immigrant — especially anti-Latino immigrant — rhetoric and discrimination, California has an opportunity to reconnect with its Mexican roots by electing its first Mexican American governor, Xavier Becerra. He served as secretary of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden and spent more than two decades in Congress, including serving on the House Ways and Means Committee, where he became the first Latino to hold key leadership positions.

This is an opportunity to reshape California’s political landscape by electing a leader who reflects the state’s racial and social diversity — a stark contrast, in my view, to the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, Steve Hilton.

Latinos have played a critical role in California’s history and economy. The state’s economic growth, which recently surpassed that of Japan’s economy, is due in part to the contributions of Latino workers and entrepreneurs. Their efforts in the labor force and in business contributed to more than $1 trillion in economic activity in 2023. Despite the importance of Latino workers, their representation at the highest levels of state government has not kept pace with their contributions.

According to the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, Latinos remain more underrepresented in California executive branch appointments than any other racial or ethnic group. The institute also found that “70.7% of Latino appointees were appointed in just the last four years.” Why has it taken so long for California to elevate Latino leadership when the state is home to 16.1 million Latinos? Is it the vilification of Latinos as “dangerous criminals,” persistent stereotypes, the historical disenfranchisement of Latino voters or enduring racial barriers that have prevented California from elevating these voices?

When fewer people are in positions of leadership to represent the needs and interests of the Latino community, those concerns are more easily overlooked. More equitable representation in top leadership positions would broaden policy conversations and help ensure that historically underrepresented communities have a voice in decisions that affect their lives.

Electing California’s first Latino governor would be about more than making history. It would send a message that, in a state where Latinos make up 41% of the population, the opportunity to hold the governor’s office — the state’s highest elected office — is within reach. That is one example of why diversity, equity and inclusion matter. Despite political attacks on DEI, the concept is fundamentally about expanding fair opportunities and ensuring that historically underrepresented communities have a meaningful role in shaping the policies that affect them.

What inspires the next generation of leaders and innovators is seeing people from similar backgrounds overcome harmful stereotypes and achieve positions of leadership. Young people, regardless of race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status, begin to imagine opportunities that should be available to everyone. That is the promise of the American dream. Becerra could help pave the way for others to follow, honoring the sacrifices and contributions of the Latinos who have helped shape California.

Becerra recently spoke at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials conference on July 15. During his remarks, he posed the question every child asks on a road trip: “Are we there yet?” I see that question as asking whether California is truly ready for change.

The real question is this: After 176 years, are Californians finally ready to elect a Mexican American as governor?

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