SB 79 Takes Effect, Opening New Era for Transit-Oriented Housing as Cities Split over Compliance

Senator Scott Wiener – SB 79 – illustrated image

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of California’s most consequential housing laws officially took effect July 1, launching what housing advocates describe as a new chapter in the state’s effort to confront its longstanding housing shortage while exposing deep divisions among local governments over whether to embrace, delay or resist the sweeping reforms.

Senate Bill 79, the Abundant and Affordable Homes Near Transit Act authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, establishes statewide zoning standards allowing significantly greater residential density near major transit stops in California’s transit-rich counties. Supporters argue the law will make it possible to construct an estimated 1.5 million additional homes in some of the state’s most expensive housing markets while reducing automobile dependence and greenhouse gas emissions.

The law applies immediately in Alameda, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. It will also apply in Orange County once the OC Streetcar begins operating.

The implementation of SB 79 comes after years of legislative efforts by Wiener to overcome local zoning restrictions that many housing advocates blame for California’s severe housing affordability crisis. Earlier attempts, including SB 827 and SB 50, generated fierce political opposition but ultimately laid the groundwork for the legislation that finally became law last year.

“Today marks a landmark moment in the fight to tackle California’s housing affordability crisis,” Wiener said.

“We’ll never make progress on lowering the cost of housing without building a lot more homes, and doing that just got a lot easier.”

According to Wiener, “SB 79 will allow around 1.5 million more homes to be built in the coming years in some of the most expensive and transit-rich parts of the state, helping to ease the extreme shortage of homes driving up costs for working people.”

He added, “Building homes near transit stops will also make public transportation accessible to millions more people, helping draw new riders onto transit and reduce traffic and greenhouse gas emissions.”

Wiener also warned local governments that continued obstruction would no longer be acceptable.

“The era of brazen obstruction of new homes is over,” he said. “SB 79 provides cities with a range of options and plenty of flexibility about where to allow housing, but they must allow many more homes to be built. This is the law of the land now, and cities will have to buckle up and comply.”

He concluded by thanking housing advocates, saying, “I want to thank the incredible advocates who spent years fighting tirelessly for a brighter future for California. Today is for you.”

YIMBY Law, one of the organizations that has aggressively pursued litigation against cities violating California housing laws, announced that it intends to closely monitor implementation of SB 79 and challenge jurisdictions that attempt to circumvent its requirements.

“Today the choice is clear. Cities can use SB 79 to build homes near transit and jobs, or they can spend the next few years inventing reasons not to,” said Sonja Trauss, executive director of YIMBY Law.

“The communities that choose to build will be better off for it.”

Trauss added, “YIMBYs will be tracking and holding cities accountable if they fail to follow the law.”

According to YIMBY Law, implementation efforts already reveal a widening divide among California cities.

Several jurisdictions have moved quickly to comply with or even exceed the law’s requirements.

Menlo Park adopted SB 79 after rejecting a recommendation from city staff to seek an exemption. Culver City approved a local implementation plan that permits even more housing than required under state law. Atherton advanced draft implementing ordinances covering designated parcels, while Milpitas brought an implementation overlay before its City Council earlier this year.

Other cities have pursued strategies designed to postpone implementation or narrow the law’s reach.

Los Angeles approved what YIMBY Law characterized as the most restrictive approach available, moving to delay full implementation until 2030. Palo Alto withdrew temporary emergency ordinances that would have limited the law’s immediate impact but plans to adopt them later in July, creating only a brief filing window for developers. Burlingame proposed shifting much of its required housing capacity onto public land, while Burbank has explored modifying bus routes that determine where the law applies. San Jose has sought exemptions for thousands of acres.

San Francisco adopted a phased approach that postpones qualifying sites until 2032 while opening other locations to new housing sooner.

That approach has already drawn objections from YIMBY Law.

In a letter submitted to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the organization warned city officials that certain proposed exemptions violate the statutory language adopted by the Legislature.

“Should San Francisco fail to follow the law, YIMBY Law will not hesitate to file suit to ensure that the law is enforced,” Trauss wrote.

The letter argues that SB 79 explicitly limits the industrial employment hub exemption when housing is already permitted under existing zoning.

“The statutory text makes no distinction between sites where housing is permitted and where it is ‘principally permitted,'” the letter states.

It continues, “Because these zoning districts permit housing, the statutory exemption for industrial employment hubs does not apply.”

Trauss concluded, “Approving the proposed withdrawal would violate state law and undermine the very purpose of SB 79 to facilitate housing production. YIMBY Law urges the Board to revise the proposal to remove these ineligible parcels from any exclusion.”

The law itself establishes varying residential density standards based on the quality of nearby transit service. In some locations, apartment buildings as tall as nine stories may now be approved within a half-mile of qualifying rail stations and major transit stops, replacing restrictive local zoning rules that previously prohibited multifamily housing in many neighborhoods.

Housing advocates have argued that concentrating growth around transit not only addresses California’s housing shortage but also advances climate policy by reducing automobile dependence and encouraging greater transit ridership.

The debate over implementation reflects broader tensions between state housing mandates and local land-use authority that have intensified over the past decade. California lawmakers have repeatedly concluded that local governments have failed to approve enough housing to meet demand, contributing to soaring home prices, increasing rents and worsening homelessness.

SB 79 gives cities several options. Municipalities may simply allow the state standards to apply directly, adopt their own compliant zoning plans or utilize limited statutory exemptions and phased implementation provisions. However, cities that attempt to avoid compliance altogether could face litigation or enforcement actions by the state.

The implementation process has already become a test of California’s willingness to enforce housing laws against reluctant local governments.

YIMBY Law emphasized that every city now faces a choice.

“As the law goes live, cities are dividing into those getting ready to build and those scrambling to delay,” the organization said.

According to the group, “SB 79, if implemented successfully, will make it easier and more affordable to live near good transit and jobs. Every home built near a station means more riders not in a car, and more people who can access opportunity.”

For supporters, July 1 marks the beginning of a statewide effort to reshape development patterns around public transportation while addressing one of California’s most persistent economic challenges.

For opponents, the law represents another significant shift of land-use authority from local governments to Sacramento.

Whether SB 79 ultimately produces the additional housing envisioned by its supporters will depend largely on how aggressively cities implement the statute—and how willing the state and organizations such as YIMBY Law are to enforce compliance through administrative oversight and litigation in the years ahead.

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