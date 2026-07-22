California’s Flat-Fee Defense System Deemed Unconstitutional Due to Caseloads

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new report released Tuesday contends California is allowing an unconstitutional public defense system to persist by relying on flat-fee contracts that assign private attorneys hundreds of criminal cases each year, producing crushing caseloads, fewer legal challenges and, ultimately, higher incarceration rates.

The report, Contracted to Fail: Part 2, released by The Wren Collective and the UC Berkeley Law Criminal Law & Justice Center, argues that California’s continued use of flat-fee contracts for indigent defense has created a system in which lawyers are paid a fixed amount regardless of how many cases they handle, creating financial incentives to minimize work on each case rather than provide constitutionally effective representation. The authors say their review uncovered attorney caseloads “higher than anything publicly reported in California history,” while identifying widespread undercounting of workloads and troubling indicators of diminished legal advocacy.

The report follows the organizations’ earlier study, Contracted to Fail: Part 1, which examined how flat-fee public defense contracts are structured and concluded that they incentivize excessive caseloads while contributing to higher incarceration rates. The new report focuses instead on county-level data from several California jurisdictions, examining actual attorney workloads and related court records.

According to the report, attorneys in Madera County average roughly 500 new cases annually, while lawyers in Kings and Trinity counties handle nearly 600 cases in some instances. Several attorneys reportedly managed more than 350 felony cases alone, with some simultaneously representing clients in multiple counties while maintaining private law practices. The report also found systemic undercounting of actual workloads because counties frequently count only newly assigned cases without accounting for ongoing cases carried over from previous years.

Researchers additionally identified attorneys logging only part-time work hours despite enormous caseloads and found court records showing substantially lower rates of defense motion filings in counties using flat-fee systems compared with privately retained counsel.

“The right to counsel means nothing if the lawyer assigned to your case is overwhelmed by hundreds of other cases,” said Chesa Boudin, founding executive director of the UC Berkeley Law Criminal Law & Justice Center.

“This report exposes caseload numbers higher than anything publicly reported in California history. The consequences are stark: fewer motions filed, worse outcomes, and an unequal system where the quality of your representation depends on the county where you’ve been charged.”

Boudin added, “These findings leave no doubt that flat-fee contracts are producing constitutional violations at scale, and that California can no longer look away.”

The report concludes that California’s flat-fee model creates incentives fundamentally at odds with effective legal representation because attorneys receive the same payment regardless of the time spent preparing a client’s defense. According to the authors, the financial structure encourages lawyers to resolve cases quickly while discouraging motions, investigations and trials that require significant attorney time.

Researchers highlighted Madera County as one of the most striking examples.

According to data obtained through public records requests and annual reports, attorneys employed by the county’s contracted defense firm averaged 491 new cases in 2024, including approximately 160 felonies and 331 misdemeanors. The report argues that figure substantially understates actual workloads because it excludes pending cases carried over from prior years, noting that similar data from related offices suggest actual caseloads may be 55% to 80% higher.

The report also notes that Madera’s contracted office employs only 11 criminal defense attorneys and two investigators to handle approximately 5,000 to 6,000 criminal cases annually. By comparison, neighboring Lake County, after transitioning away from flat-fee contracts to a public defender’s office, employs 11 full-time public defenders and five investigators despite handling significantly fewer criminal filings.

Kings County presented similarly troubling statistics.

According to the report, one Kings County contractor handled approximately 406 felony cases and 187 misdemeanor cases during 2025, while another managed roughly 365 felony cases, 156 misdemeanors and 21 post-conviction matters. Another attorney handled 183 felony cases, 79 misdemeanors, 43 post-conviction cases and 15 prison-related matters in only seven months, a pace that would exceed 540 total cases if annualized.

The report also found that one Kings County attorney handling 406 felonies and 187 misdemeanors logged an average of only 27.4 work hours per week.

Researchers wrote that such workloads make effective legal representation impossible.

The report also examined attorney performance using publicly available court records.

In Butte County, researchers found privately retained attorneys filed motions in 5.9% of sampled cases, compared with only 2.3% for appointed counsel operating within the flat-fee system.

In Madera County, privately retained attorneys filed motions 85% more frequently than flat-fee contract attorneys.

In Lassen County, the report found appointed contract counsel experienced conviction rates approximately 25% higher and dismissal rates roughly 40% lower than privately retained attorneys.

Assemblymember Nick Schultz, D-Burbank, said the findings reinforce the need for legislative reform.

“These shocking caseload numbers underline why I’ve introduced the Fair Representation Act (AB 690), which seeks to end the use of flat-fee contracts for public defense,” Schultz said.

“Flat-fee contracts are a key culprit in our legal system’s failure and it’s time for legislators to end them.”

He added, “Without the time to learn about their clients or prepare their cases, attorneys cannot effectively advocate for them, resulting in needless incarceration, mismatched rehabilitation models, and an overall reduction in public safety. We urgently need to ban a system that only incentivizes these irresponsible caseloads.”

The report argues that eliminating flat-fee contracts would not only improve legal representation but could reduce incarceration costs.

According to the analysis, counties relying exclusively on flat-fee systems spend more than 17% more per capita on incarceration than counties operating traditional public defender offices. Researchers also found that 70% of counties using exclusively flat-fee systems experienced increases in jail or prison incarceration rates over the past decade, even as California’s overall incarceration rate declined by approximately 29%.

Seven of California’s eight counties with the highest combined jail and prison incarceration rates rely exclusively on flat-fee public defense systems, according to the report.

The report highlights Santa Cruz County as an example of an alternative approach.

After replacing its flat-fee system with a holistic institutional public defender’s office in 2022, Santa Cruz estimates it has saved nearly $2.1 million in incarceration costs while reducing attorney caseloads by approximately 29% despite increasing criminal filings. The office also expanded services addressing housing, mental health, substance abuse treatment and record-clearing assistance.

The authors argue California should pair the elimination of flat-fee contracts with substantially increased state funding for indigent defense.

The report notes California remains one of only two states that provides no consistent state funding for trial-level public defense while spending approximately twice as much on prosecution and dramatically more on incarceration.

The report also argues the issue extends beyond criminal justice because criminal convictions increasingly carry immigration consequences.

“We cannot forget the importance of our public defense system in the fight against mass deportation,” said Cyn Yamashiro, principal at The Wren Collective and a longtime California public defense leader.

“So often lower-level criminal charges lead to ICE detention and deportation, even for those with lawful status.”

Yamashiro added, “Ensuring our public defense system is up to code is essential to protecting California’s immigrant population.”

The report concludes that California has delayed reform for decades despite repeated recommendations from the American Bar Association, the State Bar of California, the National Legal Aid & Defender Association and the California Office of the State Public Defender, all of which have urged ending flat-fee public defense contracts. Assembly Bill 690, known as the Fair Representation Act, would prohibit the practice statewide if enacted.

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