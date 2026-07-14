NLC Report: Insufficient Supply Fuels Widespread Housing Affordability Crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National League of Cities, an organization of local leaders dedicated to advancing and improving local governments, released a report finding that while economic growth remains a top priority for local leaders, cities continue to face overlapping, long-term challenges related to housing affordability, infrastructure investment, workforce development and community well-being, according to a recent press release.

The 2026 State of the Cities report, released during the NLC Summer Board & Leadership Meeting in Louisville, identifies critical long-term challenges local leaders face regarding housing affordability, infrastructure investment, workforce development and community well-being.

In addition, the report finds that budget and management, as well as public health and safety, are among the key issues in 2026.

“They are addressing these challenges with strategies focused primarily on downtown revitalization and prioritizing workforce development,” the report states.

In terms of public health, the report finds that “public health and safety appeared in 15 percent of mayoral speeches and was selected as a high priority by 14 percent of respondents in the mayoral survey. Public health and public safety are deeply interconnected. Just as health is more than the absence of disease, public safety is more than the absence of crime.”

Cities continue to develop innovative solutions to address these challenges. In Columbus, Ohio, the City Council plans to invest $150 million to improve housing stability. The report states the funding “will build transitional and permanent supportive housing to help people leave shelters and move into a safe, stable home.”

But in the face of limited federal investment and workforce shortages, experts underscore the importance of revitalizing downtowns, attracting businesses and “strengthening workforce pipelines.”

The press release highlights several key findings from the report.

Among them, the report states, “Infrastructure and housing are the most urgent structural challenges facing communities nationwide.”

Furthermore, “Housing affordability has become a widespread structural issue, with 75% of mayors citing high housing costs and 71% reporting insufficient housing supply.”

In addition, “Public safety strategies continue to evolve, with cities increasingly linking public safety, mental health and housing through more comprehensive approaches to community wellbeing.”

“The State of the Cities report underscores the resilience of local governments and the need for strong federal-local partnerships,” said Clarence E. Anthony, CEO and executive director of the National League of Cities. “Cities are confronting long-term challenges of housing affordability, aging infrastructure, workforce shortages and public safety with determination and innovation.”

The report also underscores the importance of effectively managing city budgets. “Fifty-eight percent of respondents use a strategic plan to primarily prioritize spending, and 54 percent allocate spending according to a breakdown of priority programs and services with performance measures.”

As federal funding continues to evolve, local leaders and mayors must ensure sustained investments and partnerships. The release states these efforts are critical to building thriving communities.

According to the release, “the State of the Cities report provides valuable insight into the issues local leaders are prioritizing today and underscores why strong federal-local partnerships remain essential to helping communities thrive.”

“Cities are engines of economic opportunity, innovation and community,” said Kevin Kramer, president of the National League of Cities and a Louisville, Kentucky, council member. “[…] Communities face challenges, and local governments are leading with practical, collaborative and innovative solutions that strengthen neighborhoods and improve quality of life.”

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