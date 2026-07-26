Concord Vigil Calls for Accountability after Recent ICE-Related Deaths

Courtesy photo

CONCORD, Calif. — Community members, faith leaders, immigrant justice advocates, local organizations and Concord Mayor Laura Nakamura gathered Thursday at Todos Santos Plaza for a vigil honoring Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Johan Sebastian Guerrero, Juan Jairo Coronilla Duran and others whom organizers say were affected by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a press release issued by the Concord Immigrant Protections Network.

According to the press release, participants gathered at the plaza’s fountain before taking part in a silent procession around Todos Santos Plaza. Organizers carried wooden crosses bearing the names of individuals who died during ICE-related incidents and distributed informational materials urging Congress to take immediate action on immigration enforcement and federal oversight.

The Concord Immigrant Protections Network stated that the vigil was intended to honor the lives of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Johan Sebastian Guerrero and Juan Jairo Coronilla Duran while also recognizing other individuals whom organizers say have experienced violence, detention or disappearance in connection with ICE enforcement activities.

According to the press release, Mayor Laura Nakamura joined community members and speakers in expressing support for immigrant communities. Organizers stated that elected officials, faith leaders and advocacy organizations gathered to recognize what they described as the urgency facing immigrant families who continue to experience fear surrounding immigration enforcement.

The press release states that the vigil followed the recent death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who organizers said was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston while driving a work van with his crew. Organizers also cited the death of Johan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old man who they said was fatally shot by ICE during a vehicle stop in Biddeford, Maine, while his wife and toddler witnessed the incident.

According to the press release, organizers also honored Juan Jairo Coronilla Duran, a Mexican tourist visiting Florida, who they said was killed after a truck fleeing an encounter with ICE struck him. The Concord Immigrant Protections Network stated that the vigil also recognized more than 50 individuals that organizers say have died while in immigration detention centers, as well as recent reports of ICE-related arrests and disappearances.

“The deaths of Lorenzo, Johan, and Juan are not isolated tragedies. They are the result of a violent immigration enforcement system that treats our communities as disposable,” said Raul Arana Jr., community engagement coordinator with United Latino Voices and a member of the Concord Immigrant Protections Network, according to the press release.

Arana also stated, according to the press release, “We gathered today because we refuse to let their names be forgotten, and we refuse to normalize ICE killing, detaining, disappearing, and terrorizing our people.” He added that community members are demanding “truth, accountability, and an end to local collaboration with ICE.”

According to the press release, the Rev. Leslie Takahashi, minister at Mt. Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church in Walnut Creek, described the gathering as both a vigil and a call for accountability. “This vigil is about lament, but it is also about moral clarity,” Takahashi said, according to the release.

Takahashi also stated, according to the press release, “No family should have to wonder whether their loved one will come home from work, from a traffic stop, or from an encounter with federal agents. No child should have to witness their parent killed by the state.” The press release states that Takahashi encouraged community members to stand with immigrant families and advocate for policies that recognize the dignity of all people.

According to the Concord Immigrant Protections Network, organizers are calling for a full and independent investigation into the deaths of Salgado Araujo, Guerrero and Coronilla Duran. The press release also calls for the immediate release and protection of detained witnesses, an end to local collaboration with ICE, and congressional action to hold ICE and the Department of Homeland Security accountable.

The press release states that Jennifer Morales, organizing manager at Monument Impact and a member of the Concord Immigrant Protections Network, said immigrant families in Concord continue to experience fear because of ICE activity in their neighborhoods. Morales stated that local governments should end cooperation with ICE and that Congress should use its oversight authority to examine immigration enforcement practices.

According to the press release, organizers are urging members of Congress to hold public hearings, require public answers from ICE and DHS officials, and oppose additional funding for immigration enforcement until independent investigations have been completed and protections are provided for witnesses involved in the cited incidents.

The Concord Immigrant Protections Network stated that Thursday’s vigil was intended to demonstrate solidarity with immigrant communities while calling attention to the deaths of Salgado Araujo, Guerrero and Coronilla Duran. According to the press release, organizers said they hope continued public advocacy and congressional oversight will lead to greater accountability for immigration enforcement actions.

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