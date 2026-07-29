Tort Claim Alleges Contra Costa Agencies Failed to Protect Teen from Therapist’s Sexual Abuse

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. — A government tort claim filed Monday alleges Contra Costa County and California officials failed to protect a 17-year-old ward of the state from years of grooming and sexual abuse by his court-appointed therapist, exposing what the claim describes as systemic failures in the supervision and protection of vulnerable youth in state custody. Civil rights attorney John Burris filed the claim on behalf of the teenager, identified as John Doe, while the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office simultaneously announced felony charges against the former therapist.

According to the tort claim, Doe entered the custody of the John A. Davis Juvenile Detention Center in 2024 after experiencing significant emotional trauma. Burris alleges Contra Costa County appointed behavioral health clinician Sofia Ann-Buitron Drotts to provide mental health treatment and that she instead used her position of trust to establish an inappropriate emotional relationship, groom the teenager and sexually abuse him while he remained under her care.

The claim alleges Drotts exploited Doe’s emotional vulnerability, her authority as his court-appointed therapist and her access to confidential treatment records for her own personal gratification rather than his care. Burris contends the alleged misconduct included inappropriate communications, sexual harassment and sexual abuse while Doe was still confined at the juvenile detention facility.

Rather than protecting a child in its custody, the tort claim alleges county employees and supervisors repeatedly failed to recognize or act on warning signs of an inappropriate therapist-client relationship. Burris argues those failures allowed the alleged abuse to continue for nearly two years while Doe remained under county supervision.

According to the claim, Doe was released from juvenile detention in April 2026 but remained under the supervision of Contra Costa County’s Adult Behavioral Health Program. Burris alleges Drotts continued serving as Doe’s therapist after his release and continued engaging in unlawful sexual conduct while participating in multidisciplinary meetings involving probation officers, behavioral health professionals and other county officials responsible for Doe’s rehabilitation.

The tort claim further alleges Drotts regularly transported Doe in her personal vehicle, conducted what Burris described as “therapy sessions” in public locations and eventually allowed the teenager to stay overnight at her San Francisco residence. According to the claim, Doe’s probation officer documented multiple probation violations after he repeatedly stayed away from his approved residence while maintaining contact with Drotts.

Burris alleges the abuse continued until June 19, when Concord police and the Contra Costa County Probation Department executed a search warrant after receiving information suggesting Doe’s constitutional rights had been violated. According to the claim, investigators recovered evidence from Doe’s electronic devices that ultimately led to Drotts’ arrest in July.

The tort claim alleges Contra Costa County negligently hired, retained and supervised Drotts while failing to implement safeguards designed to detect therapist misconduct, investigate warning signs or file mandatory reports of suspected abuse. It names multiple public entities as responsible, including Contra Costa County, Contra Costa Health, Contra Costa County Behavioral Health Services, the Contra Costa County Probation Department, the John A. Davis Juvenile Detention Center, the California Department of Health Care Services and Seneca Healthcare.

Speaking during an Oakland news conference Monday, Doe’s mother called for accountability from the agencies entrusted with her son’s care.

“We trusted these professionals with our son’s healing, and that trust was betrayed,” she said.

Burris said the case highlights the need to protect all children in government custody, arguing that while public attention often focuses on protecting girls from sexual abuse, boys are equally vulnerable and deserve the same safeguards. He said the case demonstrates the need for stronger oversight and accountability within juvenile justice and behavioral health systems.

According to the California Department of Consumer Affairs, “Professional therapy never includes sexual contact between a therapist and a client.” The American Psychological Association likewise prohibits sexual relationships between therapists and patients, describing them as fundamentally incompatible with ethical treatment. Burris argues Drotts’ alleged conduct violated both professional ethics and California law.

Separately, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that it filed a seven-count felony complaint against Drotts. Prosecutors charged her with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, two counts of oral copulation with a person under 18 years of age, one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sending harmful matter to a minor and one count of possession of child or youth pornography.

According to prosecutors, the criminal complaint alleges Drotts engaged in a sexual relationship with Doe after he was released from juvenile detention between April 1 and July 14, 2026. The district attorney’s office said Concord police began investigating after receiving a tip from a Contra Costa County Probation Department supervisor, leading to Drotts’ arrest on July 14 and the filing of criminal charges on July 27.

Contra Costa Superior Court is expected to schedule Drotts’ arraignment, where she will be formally advised of the charges. If she enters a not guilty plea, the court will set a preliminary hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists for the case to proceed to trial.

Burris said the tort claim seeks to hold county and state agencies accountable for what he characterizes as systemic failures that allowed the alleged abuse to continue unchecked. Filing the government tort claim is a required step before pursuing a civil lawsuit against public entities in California. The allegations contained in both the tort claim and the criminal complaint have not been proven in court.

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