The Boy Who Saw His Mother Strangled — And A Lawyer Fail Him

Undocumented: In one courtroom, the system protected a family. In another, it nearly broke one. Part Three of the Vanguard’s investigative series covering California’s Court Reporter Crisis.

By Susan Bassi, Fred Johnson, Faith Strader and Jessica Taylor

Johnny was in the kitchen when he watched a man choke his mother for the third time that night.

He was 8 years old. He did not run. He did not call for help. The man who had moved into their home eight months earlier stood 6 feet 6 and outweighed her by more than 160 pounds. There was nowhere in the house that felt safe.

Johnny watched and remembered. When a police officer asked him what happened, he told the truth. The man had thrown his mother “all around.” He had hurled a trailer hitch and gear bag at her. He had carried her to the bathroom by her torso.

Johnny said he was afraid because the man yelled all the time. Officers wrote that his account matched his mother’s report and the marks on her face and throat.

This is a story about what happened to that boy in the year that followed, inside two courtrooms operating under quite different rules. In one, the record shows a thorough investigation, an aggressive prosecution, an admission of guilt and a court reporter keeping a verbatim record to protect everyone’s rights.

In the other courtroom, the record shows something closer to chaos. Nineteen months of hearings. More than $100,000 in legal fees paid by two parents and by taxpayers. A court-appointed attorney who failed a young child badly and no verbatim record protecting anyone’s rights.

Johnny did not choose either courtroom. He is the only person in this story with nothing to gain from how it is told.

WHEN THE SYSTEM WORKS

Santa Rosa police found Johnny’s mother, Lisa, bleeding from her face, with the unmistakable redness of strangulation around her neck. She had fled barefoot to a neighbor’s house where a stranger opened his door and helped her call 911. She told police her son was still in the house with her attacker.

The full weight of the attack did not register until she overheard nurses outside her hospital exam room describing her injuries consistent with “attempted murder.”

When officers went to the house looking for Lisa’s attacker and live-in boyfriend, Jesse James Martin, they found Johnny alone, hiding in the dark of the driveway. Police recovered Lisa’s cell phone and took it to the hospital.

Once she had her phone, Lisa checked her Ring camera and saw Martin fled almost immediately after her attack. She disabled the phone’s location-sharing and took Johnny to her stepfather’s for the night. Martin was arrested the next day after Lisa spotted him on her Ring camera and called police.

What happened next reads close to a model of how the system is supposed to respond to domestic violence.

Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Hobson built a case reaching well beyond that single night. He documented a 2012 felony domestic violence conviction against Martin prosecutors called “shockingly similar”.

The victim in that case, the mother of Martin’s daughter, reported more than forty incidents of abuse over their six-year relationship. Hobson noted she was so afraid of Martin that Novato police relocated her and her daughter out of the area.

Lisa told Sonoma County probation officers that Martin was a “very scary person.”

DDA Hobson noted her fear was so persistent that she struggled to write her own victim impact statement.

Citing the Press Democrat, DDA Hobson told the court that Sonoma County typically sees only one or two domestic violence deaths a year, and that 2025, like 2022, was on pace to run far above that average.

“[Lisa’s] vulnerability was compounded by the presence of her eight-year-old son inside the residence during the attacks. Jane Doe could not focus solely on her own survival or escape; she was forced to consider the child’s safety as [Martin] repeatedly strangled her.”



— Deputy District Attorney Matthew Hobson, Statement in Aggravation, People v. Martin

Martin pleaded guilty to all counts, without a deal capping his exposure. There was no trial for Johnny or his mother to endure. No cross-examination of a child’s memory or a mother’s credibility. After hearing Lisa’s impact statement, Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Gnoss sentenced Martin to eight years and four months in prison.

District Attorney Carla Rodriguez told the Vanguard she was not surprised by how Hobson handled the case. “He is certainly dedicated to holding violent offenders accountable and assuring justice for victims of domestic violence,” she said.

Her office keeps four prosecutors assigned full time to domestic violence cases, a commitment reflected in the depth of Hobson’s filing.

Lisa told the Vanguard that DDA Hobson and Judge Gnoss made her feel “seen, heard, protected and safe.”

With Martin behind bars, Johnny and Lisa began rebuilding.

A VILLAGE, AND A DIVIDED FAMILY

A county social worker met with Lisa the morning after the strangulation and connected her with victim services, legal aid and a local domestic violence support group. Other than one missed day of work, Lisa kept her job at Graton Casino, where she credited supportive managers and health coverage that proved critical for getting Johnny into therapy.

Tony arrived in California for his scheduled custody time shortly after Martin’s arrest. The social worker advised Lisa not to tell him about the attack, even though a court order required her to notify him of any emergency involving Johnny within an hour.

Nine days after Lisa was violently attacked, Johnny’s father, Tony, hired a divorce attorney. Within days, he sought full custody and permission to move Johnny to Georgia.

Lisa and Tony met in New York City, where Lisa worked for Versace and Tony was a customer. After Johnny was born in 2017, Tony split his time between Georgia and California, visiting every eight weeks and sending Lisa $800 a month to support his son. Tony often stayed in Lisa’s home during his custody time, even after their romantic relationship ended shortly before Lisa’s mother died of brain cancer in 2022.

Lisa’s father and stepfather filled gaps left by Johnny’s largely absent father. They picked him up from school, helped with homework, taught him to fix his bike and covered childcare when Lisa was working.

In early 2024, Lisa met Martin on Stir, a dating app for single parents. As their relationship deepened, Tony stopped paying support for his son.

By late 2024, Lisa and Martin had formed a domestic partnership and were splitting household expenses, including Johnny’s. After the attack, Martin went to jail. The support he had provided stopped.

Rather than support his son, and the mother of his child emotionally and financially, Tony hired a divorce attorney. Nine days later he went to family court, asking to move Johnny to Georgia.

Two family court mediators recommended Johnny stay with his mother in California and that the court appoint him his own attorney.

Jullie Levy (center) Sonoma County Family Courthouse on June 18, 2026. Photo by Jessica Taylor

MINOR’S COUNSEL: AN INVESTIGATION FAILURE

Five months after Johnny watched his mother nearly die, Judge Shelly Averill appointed attorney Julie Levy as his minor’s counsel. A lawyer whose sole job under California law is to represent a child’s interests independent of either parent. The court ordered Levy to investigate.

Levy’s billing records show her two-month investigation consisted largely of phone and video calls with Johnny’s parents and relatives. She briefly interviewed his second-grade teacher, principal and school counselor, but never spoke with his grandfather, or third-grade teacher, people responsible for Johnny’s well-being while Lisa was working.

Tony represented that he was ready to welcome his son to his home in Augusta Georgia. Levy billed taxpayers to review photos of Tony’s home, but never told the court the house was actively marketed online as an Airbandb at a rate of $6,939 for a five-night stay.

Levy’s billing statements reflect that she spoke with Tony’s mother for about 20 minutes.

However, at no time did Levy report to the court, or to Johnny’s mother, that Johnny’s maternal grandma had been convicted of a crime involving a 92- year- old nursing home resident that resulted in a 10-year probation sentence widely reported in the Augusta community.

Levy repeatedly stated she was not “victim shaming” Lisa. Court documents suggest otherwise.

When Lisa sought a restraining order to protect her from Martin; in the event he was released from jail, she backed her request up with notes she had taken about the relationship and Martin’s behavior leading up to the night of her attack.

Levy repeatedly used Lisa’s notes and application to claim Lisa had failed to protect her son from domestic violence. Levy’s characterization of Lisa in the family court proceeding was repeatedly contradicted by DDA Hobson, police and social workers.

Levy’s report went to the court days before Hobson filed his sentencing memo. The Vanguard confirmed Levy never contacted Hobson or anyone involved in Martin’s prosecution.

She did, however, bill taxpayers for multiple communications with Robin Fuentes, a district attorney’s investigator, married to family court Judge Robert LaForge. Fuentes did not appear to have been assigned to the Martin criminal matter.

Levy’s billing records indicate she waived her fees to address a conflict of interest after speaking with Johnny’s father and paternal grandma in 2025.

Public court files do not reflect what the conflict was or why it required a waiver.

Minors Counsel Julie Levy’s billing records in 2025, shortly after her appointment.

Levy’s handling of Johnny’s Kaiser therapist was perhaps the most troubling.

Lisa’s job-related health coverage provided for Johnny’s therapy at no cost to either parent. For reasons that remain unclear, Levy pushed to use an out-of-network provider, Denisse Mendoza, explaining that Kaiser’s policy was not to communicate directly with minor’s counsel.

“Johnny has a Kaiser therapist, but they will not communicate with Minor’s Counsel. I determined that this may be a case where I obtain a majority, if not all of my information from other sources than my client.”



— Julie Levy, court filings and billing declaration, Sonoma County Superior Court

California law allowed Levy to subpoena records from Johnny’s therapist. Instead, she chose a more disruptive path, adding unnecessary costs for Johnny’s parents and breaking a bond with someone who understood what Johnny had experienced.

Three days after Levy’s report was published, a hearing on the court’s regular calendar, lasting about 30 minutes, held without witnesses, or a court reporter. In the hearing, Tony had an attorney, Johnny had an attorney, Lisa did not.

The hearing ended with Judge Averill adopting Levy’s recommendation over Lisa’s objection.

Then Lisa hired an attorney.

THE FACTORS A CHILD’S ATTORNEY IGNORED

In deciding whether to allow a child to move away from a parent, judges must weigh factors laid out in the state Supreme Court’s ruling in Marriage of LaMusga. Judges must consider issues such as stability, continuity, distance, age, the child’s relationship with both parents, and the parents’ ability to cooperate, or co- parent.

Johnny had attended the same school since kindergarten and saw one grandfather or the other almost daily for school pickups, homework help, and the ordinary texture of a childhood his father’s monthly visits could not provide.

Levy’s report doesn’t recognize the potential trauma Johnny, a victim of domestic violence, would experience if he were ripped away from his mother and every familiar face and place he had known his entire childhood.

The teacher gap makes the same point in miniature. Levy interviewed the second-grade teacher, whose experience predated most of the dispute. Levy never spoke with Johnny’s third-grade teacher. The one educator with firsthand knowledge of how Johnny was actually functioning while Levy decided his future.

THE PRICE OF FAILURE

Lisa and Tony have spent over $100,000 on private attorneys since the attack. Private funds on top of what taxpayers paid Levy as court-appointed counsel. Staggering sums that could have gone toward Johnny’s recovery and future instead.

Some spending was avoidable. Levy has taught other minor’s counsel that a publicly funded child client can request a fee waiver for a court reporter, leaving families responsible only for the smaller cost of a transcript. She did not seek one for Johnny’s move away trial. Instead, the case relied on settled statements, after-the-fact summaries drafted and disputed by the attorneys rather than recorded as it happened, adding billable hours without producing a verbatim record.

Johnny’s parents paid twice: once in fees to fight over the statements, and again in the appellate options a real transcript would have preserved.

There is a second cost beyond finances. During trial, Tony and another witness Levy called, invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Without a transcript, there is no way to know what prompted that or what was admitted first.

If either witness committed perjury, the district attorney’s office would have no record to build a case on. A sharp contrast to the documentation that put Martin in prison for eight years.

A BOY IN CRISIS

What the limited record does show is a portrait of a child in distress. Mendoza testified Johnny’s desire not to move never wavered across their sessions. His demeanor changed only once, she said, when she told him their sessions were pausing and that she was not, as he had believed, trying to talk him into leaving.

“The behavior described by Ms. Mendoza is very telling of [Johnny’s] level of angst over the possibility of relocating to Georgia … his desire not to move did not ever change over their 12 sessions.”



— Judge Shelly Averill, Statement of Decision, Sonoma County Superior Court

The trial also produced a finding against Tony. Johnny told Mendoza he went into therapy sessions alone with his father because he feared being “whooped,” hit with a belt or spatula, if he refused. The court weighed that against a 2023 incident, recorded by Johnny, in which Tony slapped a belt against his own leg near the boy in a bathroom. Tony called it a “playful game.” The court called that “entirely unbelievable” and barred corporal punishment by either parent.

Judge Averill’s order denying the move-away request was a legal win for Lisa. Read closely, it reads less like a routine custody ruling than an accounting of what Martin and Tony had each put Lisa and her son through.

TWO COURTROOMS, ONE CHILD

On the same day the court entered its final order, restoring joint custody with Johnny living primarily with his mother, it also relieved Levy as minor’s counsel. The order does not say why.

The record shows Levy hired someone to drive by Lisa’s home at 4:30 a.m. to confirm whether a man was staying overnight, information used to undercut her credibility in family court. There is no comparable record of Levy investigating any partner Tony exposed Johnny to in California or Georgia.

Court order signed July 6, 2026, removed Julie Levy as Johnny’s minors counsel.

Lisa’s attorneys raised music videos Tony had posted online featuring Johnny, without her consent, in which Tony mouths misogynistic, racist lyrics while holding a military-style firearm alongside masked men. Levy billed to review them and to keep them out of evidence. Filings also document Tony recording Lisa without consent. An issue no attorney or the judge addressed.

Martin’s criminal case shows what accountability looks like. Hobson’s prosecution produced an eight-year sentence and a permanent public account of what Martin did, this time and before.

Johnny’s family court case shows the opposite: five days of trial, and Levy’s advocacy, compressed afterward into settled statements that leave the boy without any verbatim record of a proceeding held, supposedly, in his best interest.

CHILDHOOD DEFINED BY FAMILY COURT

Jesse Martin is in state prison and will not be able to contact Lisa for years, if ever. That outcome belongs to Hobson, to the officers who documented Johnny’s account carefully enough that it matched his mother’s, and to a district attorney’s office that treats domestic violence as worth staffing properly.

In the second courtroom, Johnny got a lawyer who failed him. It is hard to see how sending a 9-year-old away from his home, school, friends, mother and grandfathers, to live with a father largely absent for most of his childhood and a grandmother with an undisclosed criminal history serves his best interests.

The Vanguard reached out to both parents, to Levy and to the private attorneys involved.

Only Lisa responded.

“Julie Levy caused my son and me more trauma than the man who strangled me,” she told the Vanguard.

She added that Tony has never once asked her what happened the night of the attack, what Johnny witnessed, or how he has been doing since. She added that Levy never showed the concern for Johnny that Judge Gnoss, DDA Hobson and the police and social workers consistently exhibited.

Johnny is 9 years old. According to the court record, he still does not want to move to Georgia. At least now, he will not have a court-appointed attorney working to make him go.

Editor’s Note: The Vanguard News Group is pleased to add Jessica Taylor to its investigative reporting team. Jessica spent countless hours court watching, obtaining court documents, taking photos and interviewing sources for this article. It is the Vanguard’s policy to change the names of the people at the center of family law cases in order to protect their privacy.

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