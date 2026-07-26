Measure W Campaign Begins in Different Political Climate as No Ballot Opposition Is Filed

DAVIS, Calif. — Measure J elections have long defined Davis politics through sharply contested campaigns over growth and farmland preservation. But as the November election approaches, Measure W is taking shape in a markedly different political environment after no official ballot argument opposing the Willowgrove project was filed before Friday’s deadline.

While the absence of a ballot statement does not necessarily mean there will be no organized campaign against the measure, it does mean Davis voters will receive only one official ballot argument in their voter information guide when they cast ballots this fall—a notable departure from the often heated public debates that have characterized previous peripheral development proposals.

Measure W asks voters whether to amend the Davis General Plan to allow construction of the Willowgrove community on approximately 232 acres in northeast Davis. The proposal would redesignate the property from Agriculture to Urban Agriculture Transition Area, Park/Recreation, Neighborhood Greenbelt, Neighborhood Retail, and Residential Low-, Medium- and High-Density uses while establishing legally binding Baseline Project Features that cannot be significantly modified without another vote of the people.

The project received unanimous approval from both the Davis City Council and the Planning Commission following roughly four years of public meetings, environmental review and community input. It is also tied to an already approved Tentative Subdivision Map, a distinction supporters say provides voters with greater certainty because the neighborhood layout, infrastructure and major amenities have already been reviewed and approved before the election.

With the campaign now underway, supporters are emphasizing the project’s housing affordability, public amenities, environmental features and fiscal benefits while also highlighting what they describe as an unprecedented level of planning completed before voters are asked to make a decision.

The proposed development would include 1,250 homes on 232 acres, with occupancy targeted to begin in 2028.

Housing affordability has become a central focus of the campaign.

According to campaign materials, 43% of the homes would be either affordable or attainable. That includes 250 deed-restricted affordable homes—20% of the project’s total housing—that supporters say would be constructed in a single phase without requiring city funding. Another 23% of the homes would consist of attainable townhomes and condominiums designed to provide homeownership opportunities for middle-income residents often referred to as the “missing middle.”

The City Attorney’s impartial analysis confirms the project includes at least 250 deed-restricted affordable housing units. It also requires that at least 20 affordable homes be reserved for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and provides for a minimum $6.8 million developer contribution to facilitate affordable housing, including affordable homeownership opportunities.

Supporters say the disability housing component, developed in partnership with Alta California Regional Center, would be the first of its kind in Davis.

The official ballot argument in favor of Measure W frames the proposal as addressing multiple housing needs across the community.

“Davis needs housing that our young families, teachers, local workforce, downsizing residents, and next generation can afford,” the argument states. “Willowgrove delivers it.”

The argument continues that Measure W “provides 1,250 homes, including 20% permanently affordable homes built without taxpayer subsidies and 23% attainable townhomes supported by developer-funded homeownership assistance.”

It also notes that “at least 20 affordable homes are reserved for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Beyond housing, the campaign is placing significant emphasis on the project’s public recreation facilities.

According to campaign materials, Willowgrove would include more than $21 million in developer-funded park improvements, anchored by a 17-acre community park featuring an inclusive playground, indoor gymnasium, lighted softball and soccer fields, pickleball courts and a dog park.

The City Attorney’s analysis confirms the project includes construction of a community park with an indoor community gymnasium, basketball court, three lighted playfields and an inclusive playground. Neighborhood retail uses would be centrally located within the park area.

Supporters argue those investments will help address longstanding recreational needs throughout Davis.

“This isn’t just a housing project — it’s community and connection,” the ballot argument states.

“Willowgrove also brings a $21+ million regional public park funded by the developer, not local taxpayers.”

The campaign also highlights expanded youth sports opportunities, including additional softball and basketball facilities, tournament-quality indoor courts and community meeting space.

Transportation improvements are another major component of the proposal.

Campaign materials estimate more than $11 million in transportation investments affecting East Covell Boulevard, the Mace Boulevard corridor and Interstate 80 interchanges.

According to the City Attorney’s analysis, the project includes roadway improvements along East Covell Boulevard, Alhambra Drive and the project frontage, along with fair-share funding for improvements at both the Mace Boulevard/Interstate 80 and West Covell Boulevard/State Route 113 interchanges.

The development would also construct more than three miles of new bicycle and pedestrian trails connecting to existing pathways, including the East Covell Boulevard undercrossing at the southwest corner of the site.

Environmental sustainability also figures prominently in the campaign.

Supporters describe Willowgrove as an all-electric, bike-oriented neighborhood featuring solar-ready homes, electric vehicle charging capability, a dedicated transit station and more than 2,500 new trees.

The City Attorney’s analysis confirms that all residences would be all-electric with no natural gas connections, would be capable of supporting electric vehicle charging and that at least 2,500 trees would be planted throughout the project and surrounding buffer areas.

The project also includes at least 44 acres of urban agriculture transition area intended to provide a buffer between the new neighborhood and surrounding farmland while satisfying the city’s agricultural mitigation requirements.

Supporters also point to what they believe distinguishes Willowgrove from previous Measure J proposals: the amount of planning completed before the election.

“Willowgrove is the first project in Davis history with an approved Subdivision Map before the public votes, providing detailed plans and holding the developer accountable to build what voters approve,” the ballot argument states.

According to supporters, completing that work before the election could shorten the timeline between voter approval and construction.

“The advance planning expedites delivery and can bring students for the 2028-29 school year to support Davis Joint Unified School District enrollment and programs,” the ballot statement says.

Campaign materials also project that Willowgrove would add approximately $1.24 billion to Davis’ property tax base while generating an estimated $5 million fiscal surplus to the city over its first 15 years.

Supporters argue the project reflects years of public engagement.

“Davis needs responsible growth that delivers real community benefits,” the ballot argument states.

“Shaped through community input in over 70 public meetings, Willowgrove meets this need.”

“It brings a fiscally positive neighborhood that delivers affordability, parks, bike paths, funded traffic improvements, and long-term community value with a clear plan for implementation.”

“It’s designed for Davis and ready now.”

The initial list of campaign endorsements includes Davis Mayor Donna Neville, Yolo County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs, Davis Joint Unified School District Board President Hiram Jackson, UC Davis Redwood SEED Scholars Program Director Beth Foraker and Davis Youth Softball Association Board Chair Chris Sinclair. Campaign organizers also say they have received endorsements from additional local elected officials, community leaders and Davis residents as the campaign begins.

Under Davis’ voter-approved growth ordinance, Measure W requires approval by a majority of Davis voters to become effective. A “yes” vote would approve the General Plan amendments and Baseline Project Features necessary for the Willowgrove project to proceed. A “no” vote would reject those amendments and prevent the project from moving forward in its current form.

Whether the lack of an official ballot argument against the project reflects a broader shift in Davis’ politics surrounding growth will likely become clearer as the November campaign unfolds. For now, however, Measure W has entered the election season in a markedly different atmosphere than many of the city’s previous peripheral housing proposals, which often reached voters amid highly organized and deeply polarized campaigns.

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