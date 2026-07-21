Defense Argues Refiled Yolo Murder Case Repeats Racial Justice Act Violation Already Found by Court

WOODLAND, Calif. — Attorneys for the accused have asked a Yolo County judge to dismiss a refiled murder case, arguing prosecutors committed a new and more serious violation of California’s Racial Justice Act by reinstating a special-circumstance allegation that the judge had already found was filed in a racially discriminatory manner.

In a motion filed Friday, Supervising Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira contends the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office not only repeated the same charging decision that previously violated the Racial Justice Act, but did so after the court had already ruled the allegation unlawful and ordered it dismissed as the statutory remedy.

According to the motion, the decision transformed what had previously been found to be a disparity in charging into evidence of intentional racial bias.

The filing follows a ruling earlier this month by Judge Catherine Rayhill, who found that prosecutors violated the Racial Justice Act by disproportionately charging Black defendants with special-circumstance allegations carrying life-without-parole or death penalty exposure.

Rather than seek appellate review after the court struck the special circumstance against the accused, prosecutors dismissed the remaining case and immediately refiled substantially identical charges under a new case number, again including the same special circumstance.

The defense argues that decision itself constitutes a fresh violation of the Racial Justice Act.

“(T)he Yolo County District Attorney exhibited racial bias or animus against (the accused) based on his race by its decision to refile the same special circumstance allegation against (the accused), with the knowledge this is a violation of section 745(a)(3), as found by this court in CR23-2675,” the motion states.

The motion asks the court to dismiss the prosecution entirely. Alternatively, it requests dismissal of the murder charge while permitting the conspiracy charge to proceed.

The filing traces the procedural history of the prosecution back to September 2023, when the Yolo County District Attorney charged the accused with murder during the commission of a robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and a robbery special circumstance.

After an evidentiary hearing, Judge Rayhill concluded prosecutors had violated the Racial Justice Act by seeking special circumstances in a racially disparate manner.

She struck the special-circumstance allegations as the remedy required by statute. According to the motion, prosecutors neither appealed nor sought writ review of that decision.

Instead, the defense notes, prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges and filed a new complaint before the dismissal became effective, once again alleging first-degree murder with the same special circumstance.

“The renewed allegation is identical to the one dismissed by the court,” Sequeira wrote. “It arises from the same alleged conduct, rests on the same charging decision, and exposes defendant to the same life without parole or death penalty consequences that the prior remedy removed.”

The motion argues California’s Racial Justice Act was enacted specifically to eliminate both intentional and implicit racial discrimination from criminal prosecutions.

“It is the intent of the Legislature to eliminate racial bias from California’s criminal justice system because racism in any form or amount, at any stage of a criminal trial, is intolerable,” the motion quotes from the Legislature’s findings. It further states that “the intent of the Legislature is to ensure that race plays no role at all in seeking or obtaining convictions or in sentencing.”

The filing also relies heavily on legislative amendments adopted in 2025 emphasizing that racial bias “is never minor or harmless” and that “[r]emedies must match the gravity of the ills of racial bias and not be so narrow as to minimize the harm or fail to address it in its entirety.”

According to the defense, the prosecution’s actions cannot be viewed merely as repeating an earlier mistake because they occurred after a judicial determination that the charging practice violated state law.

“The prosecutor knows this,” the motion states after describing the prior ruling.

“This second charging decision is an even more aggravated RJA violation than the violation of (a)(3) found in CR23-2675 because it is infected by not only the exact same unlawful racial disparity in special circumstance charging previously found, but also a new exhibition of overt bias and animus, because of their knowledge of the court’s finding and order, and their reckless disregard for the law.”

The defense further argues the prosecution chose “to repeat, rather than remedy, that harm in the new prosecution.”

Beyond challenging the special-circumstance allegation, the motion raises a separate claim that prosecutors exhibited racial bias by charging the accused with felony murder under a major-participant and reckless-indifference theory despite insufficient evidence to satisfy current California Supreme Court precedent.

The filing analyzes a series of recent decisions, including People v. Banks, People v. Clark, People v. Strong and the California Supreme Court’s 2025 decision in People v. Emanuel, which further narrowed the circumstances under which a non-shooter may be convicted of felony murder based on reckless indifference to human life.

Quoting Emanuel, the defense emphasizes that “the essential question underpinning our analysis is not whether Emanuel did enough to try to stop Whitley’s unplanned act of violence; it is whether Emanuel acted with the requisite mens rea, i.e., reckless indifference to human life.”

The motion argues the focus must remain on the defendant’s mental state at the time of the offense rather than hindsight judgments about what additional actions could have been taken.

Applying that framework, the defense contends there is no evidence the accused knew a gun would be used, or anticipated that anyone would be killed or acted with reckless indifference sufficient to support first-degree felony murder liability under current California law.

The motion argues the prosecution nevertheless pursued that theory because of racial bias reflected in broader charging practices.

To support that argument, the filing cites the 2024 law review article Race, Racial Bias, and Imputed Liability Murder, which concludes that felony murder and accomplice liability doctrines disproportionately affect Black defendants and may amplify implicit racial bias in prosecutorial decision-making.

The defense argues those findings reinforce the statistical evidence previously presented in the Yolo County Racial Justice Act proceedings.

The motion also references the court’s earlier findings that statistical evidence demonstrated racial disparities in the filing of special-circumstance allegations.

According to the filing, Judge Rayhill found prosecutors failed to establish race-neutral explanations for those disparities and concluded the evidence supported a violation of the Racial Justice Act.

Ultimately, the defense contends dismissal is the only remedy capable of eliminating the effects of the alleged discrimination.

“The remedy that is specific to the violation is dismissal of the entire case,” the motion argues. “That is because the prosecutor’s actions show that racial bias and animus will infect the entire prosecution of the case, from the decision to refile the special circumstance despite the knowledge that doing so is racially discriminatory, and their decision to charge the defendant with first degree murder on a theory of accomplice liability that is not supported by admissible evidence.”

The motion is scheduled to be heard July 27 in Yolo County Superior Court. Prosecutors had not yet filed a written response at the time of the defense filing.

To comment please go to one of these social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavisVanguard

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoples-vanguard-of-davis-inc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davisvanguard/

X: https://x.com/davisvanguard

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vanguardnewsgroup.bsky.social

Subscribe to the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: