Malik and Gale Washington Donate $1,000 to Davis Vanguard, Call on Others to Join Them

Malik and Gale Washington of Destination Freedom Media Group officially donates $1,000 of our hard-earned money to the Davis Vanguard. With this donation, we seek to show how passionate and committed we are to the Vanguard’s mission. We invite other couples in Northern California who are able to match our donation so that we can help sustain and preserve this unique media and social justice platform.

Malik & Gale

Join Malik and Gail by donating to the Vanguard: https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/103420-sophia-s-vanguard-20

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