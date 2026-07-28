Malik and Gale Washington Donate $1,000 to Davis Vanguard, Call on Others to Join Them

By Malik WashingtonJuly 28, 2026

Malik and  Gale Washington of Destination Freedom Media Group officially donates $1,000 of our hard-earned money to the Davis Vanguard.  With this donation, we seek to show how passionate and committed we are to the Vanguard’s mission.  We invite other couples in Northern California who are able to match our donation so that we can help sustain and preserve this unique media and social justice platform.

Malik & Gale

Join Malik and Gail by donating to the Vanguard: https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/103420-sophia-s-vanguard-20

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