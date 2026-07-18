As Dixon Pursues Major Peripheral Growth, Davis May Soon Face Similar Housing Questions

DAVIS, Calif. — As California continues to pressure cities to accommodate more housing, neighboring Dixon is moving forward with one of the largest expansion proposals in its history, highlighting the different paths local governments are taking to meet state housing requirements—and highlighting the likelihood that Davis will eventually face similar decisions.

On Monday, the City of Dixon hosted a Notice of Preparation (NOP) scoping meeting for the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) covering the proposed Harvest Master Plan, Lombardo Ranch Master Plan, Southeast Annexation and General Plan Amendment Project.

If ultimately approved by the Dixon City Council and the Solano Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO), the proposal would expand Dixon’s city limits by approximately 2,033 acres while establishing a long-term planning area covering more than 4,200 acres.

The proposal would allow construction of up to 7,125 new housing units—6,300 in the Harvest at Dixon development and another 825 in the Lombardo Ranch project—over the next two decades, making it one of the largest planned residential expansions in Solano County.

For Davis, the project represents more than a neighboring city’s development proposal. It reflects the broader reality facing California communities as the state increasingly requires local governments to plan for and accommodate additional housing through the Regional Housing Needs Allocation process and other housing laws.

While Dixon is responding by pursuing large-scale peripheral growth through annexation, Davis has historically taken a different approach. Since the adoption of Measure J in 2000—and its subsequent renewals—most residential development outside the city’s existing boundaries requires voter approval, making large peripheral projects politically and procedurally more difficult.

The contrast has become more pronounced in recent years. Dixon continues to plan for outward expansion while Davis has relied primarily on infill development, redevelopment and a limited number of voter-approved peripheral proposals.

That distinction, however, may become increasingly difficult to maintain as state housing mandates continue to grow and available infill opportunities become more limited.

According to the Notice of Preparation, “This reissued NOP is being distributed to applicable responsible agencies, trustee agencies, interested agencies, parties, and organizations as required by CEQA. Interested agencies and parties are requested to comment on the scope and content of the significant environmental issues, mitigation measures, and reasonable alternatives to be explored in the Draft EIR.”

The city first issued a Notice of Preparation for the project in July 2025 but reissued the document after revising the project description. Public comments on the revised notice will be accepted through July 27 before preparation of the Draft Environmental Impact Report continues.

The proposal encompasses approximately 4,233 acres, the majority of which is currently agricultural land located outside Dixon’s existing city limits. It includes expansion of Dixon’s sphere of influence by approximately 2,161 acres in addition to annexing 2,033 acres into the city itself.

The largest component is the proposed Harvest at Dixon master-planned community.

According to the NOP, “The Project encompasses the Harvest Master Planned Development—a phased, mixed-use community of up to 6,300 residential units, commercial/mixed-use space, public facilities, infrastructure (water, wastewater, stormwater, transportation), and extensive open space—anticipated to build out over 20–25 years.”

The Harvest development would include neighborhoods of varying residential densities, an elementary school site, a future fire station, mixed-use commercial development, parks, open space, stormwater facilities and supporting infrastructure. City planning documents estimate nearly 936,000 square feet of commercial, civic and mixed-use building space would accompany the residential development.

According to the city, “Development of the Harvest at Dixon Project is anticipated to begin near Parkway Boulevard and proceed south as buildout occurs which includes building parks, an associated retail center, and the majority of the backbone infrastructure required by the Harvest at Dixon Project in the initial phases of development.”

The city estimates construction would occur in four phases at approximately 300 homes annually, depending on market demand, with full buildout requiring roughly 20 to 25 years.

The proposal also includes the Lombardo Ranch Master Planned Development.

“The Project also encompasses the Lombardo Ranch Master Planned Development which proposes up to approximately 825 single-family residential dwelling units, a limited neighborhood-serving commercial area intended to serve the daily needs of Project residents, and parks and open space areas,” the NOP states.

Planning documents describe Lombardo Ranch as a predominantly low-density residential neighborhood consisting of approximately 825 all-electric homes, neighborhood commercial uses, parks, pedestrian and bicycle facilities and supporting infrastructure. The project would be constructed over approximately eight years.

The proposal also includes potential expansion of Pond C, Dixon’s existing stormwater detention basin located north and northwest of the Harvest development.

According to the Notice of Preparation, “Pond C will be addressed in the EIR from a stormwater drainage and plumbing standpoint as a result of Project activities. Pond C may be considered for expansion to provide additional stormwater detention storage to serve the Project or enhancement of the existing recreational trail.”

Beyond the immediate development projects, Dixon is also proposing to expand its sphere of influence into three additional planning areas identified as the North Sphere of Influence, East Sphere of Influence and Pedrick Parkway Sphere of Influence. While no development is currently proposed within those areas, the city intends to pre-zone them as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Before any annexation can occur, however, the project must receive approval from Solano LAFCO. It will also require updated Municipal Services Reviews evaluating the city’s ability to provide public services to the expanded area and a tax-sharing agreement between the City of Dixon and Solano County.

The Environmental Impact Report will evaluate a wide range of potential environmental issues, including impacts on agriculture, transportation, biological resources, greenhouse gas emissions, air quality, water resources, public services, utilities, wildfire risk and cumulative growth. It also will analyze alternatives to the proposal, including a no-project alternative.

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