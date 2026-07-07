Santa Clara Court Ruling Exposes Financial Hardship for DV Victims

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A domestic violence hearing in Santa Clara County Superior Court underscored the challenges courts face in balancing victim safety with the practical realities confronting families after criminal protective orders are issued.

Judge Kimberly E. Parker considered a victim’s request to allow peaceful contact between her and the accused so they could jointly care for their child.

According to statements made during the hearing, the victim explained that the accused had nowhere else to stay and that she hoped he could return home. She also indicated that the accused was the household’s primary financial provider, making the family’s financial situation increasingly difficult while the criminal protective order remained in place.

At the time of the hearing, a criminal no-contact protective order remained in effect to protect both the victim and the child.

Judge Parker declined to grant the request after deliberation, explaining that the victim would first need to complete a safety planning class before the matter could be added to the court’s calendar for further consideration.

The court indicated that once the class was completed and proof of certification was provided, the request for peaceful contact could be revisited.

As a result, the request was denied without prejudice at this stage of the proceedings.

The court also discussed arrangements for a civil standby, which would allow the accused to retrieve personal belongings while the protective order remained in effect.

The hearing underscored the competing concerns courts often confront in domestic violence cases, where protective orders intended to protect victims can also affect child care arrangements, housing stability and household finances.

Following the decision, the victim appeared visibly emotional and was later seen outside the courtroom discussing concerns about her ability to pay rent if the current circumstances continued.

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