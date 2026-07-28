The Badge Doesn’t Make You Above the Law

Laws exist.

If you break them, you face consequences. Period.

Your job title doesn’t matter. Your badge doesn’t matter. Your position of power doesn’t matter. Accountability is universal or it’s meaningless. That’s the entire argument. Everything else is just showing you how badly we’ve betrayed it.

Qualified immunity is a judicial invention. Not a law. Not in the Constitution. The Supreme Court created it in 1967 and expanded it in 1982. It shields government officials, especially police, from personal liability for constitutional violations. The standard? Plaintiffs must prove the right was “clearly established” at the time of the violation. Sounds reasonable. It isn’t. It’s an impossible bar designed to make sure the victim never wins.

Courts require prior cases with nearly identical facts. If no such case exists, the officer gets immunity even if they clearly violated the Constitution. This is a legal ouroboros. A snake eating its own tail. If every new case gets dismissed because there’s no prior case, no new rights ever get established. The standard guarantees its own perpetuation. It’s a closed loop of unaccountability, and that’s exactly the point.

You want to know what this looks like in practice? Let me show you.

A cop shot a ten-year-old child while trying to shoot a non-threatening dog. The court granted immunity because no prior case said you can’t shoot a child while aiming at a dog.

Cops stole rare coins and cash while executing a search warrant. The court granted immunity because no prior case said stealing during a search was unconstitutional.

Let me repeat that.

Cops stole someone’s property and a court said they couldn’t be sued because nobody had previously ruled that stealing is unconstitutional. Stealing. The thing that’s been illegal since the dawn of civilization. These judges needed a prior case to confirm it.

A cop set a K-9 on a man who had already surrendered and was lying on the ground. Immunity.

A cop raped a woman in his custody. Immunity.

These aren’t hypotheticals.

These are real cases where courts said the officer couldn’t be sued because the exact scenario hadn’t been ruled unconstitutional before. The standard is designed to be impossible to meet. That’s the point.

And the textualist hypocrisy makes it worse. Conservative justices love to preach about “textualism.” They claim they just read the plain text of the law and don’t legislate from the bench. The actual federal law, Section 1983, says any state actor who deprives someone of their constitutional rights “shall be liable to the party injured.”

The text says “shall be liable.”

It doesn’t say “shall be liable, but only if a court in the exact same jurisdiction already ruled upon the exact same facts.” Qualified immunity is an activist judicial invention that ignores the plain text of the statute. It is the ultimate legislating from the bench, done by the very people who scream about legislating from the bench.

We have two justice systems in this country. If I break into your house without a warrant, I go to prison. If a cop does it, they get qualified immunity. If I assault you on the street, I go to jail. If a cop does it, they get qualified immunity. One system for us. One for them. Ending qualified immunity is the first step to making it one system again.

And don’t pretend this isn’t about race. Qualified immunity disproportionately shields officers who violate the rights of Black and Brown people. Eric Garner was choked to death on camera over loose cigarettes. Tamir Rice was a twelve-year-old boy shot within seconds of police arriving. In case after case, QI was the shield that blocked the courthouse doors for these families. The cases dismissed because of qualified immunity almost always involve excessive force against people of color. The system protects the violators and abandons the victims. It always has.

Then there’s the taxpayer burden (And this should make you furious). When cities settle police misconduct cases, taxpayers pay. Not the officers. The officers who committed the violations face no financial consequence. Chicago taxpayers shelled out over $1 billion in a decade for police misconduct. New York City paid nearly $1 billion in a single year. Minneapolis taxpayers paid $27 million for the murder of George Floyd. The cop who killed him didn’t pay a dime of that settlement. The community that was harmed pays twice. Once through the violation. Once through the bill for the violation. You get abused by the state, and then you get the invoice for the abuse. That’s the system qualified immunity creates.

The hypocrisy of law and order advocates is breathtaking. The same people who scream about personal responsibility, about accountability, about “if you did nothing wrong you have nothing to fear” defend qualified immunity. They demand accountability for everyone except the people with the most power. They demand law and order for everyone except the people enforcing it. If a poor person steals bread, throw the book at them. If a cop steals your property during a search, well, we need to protect them from frivolous lawsuits.

It’s disgusting.

And the “bad apple” fallacy needs to die. The system loves to say “it’s just a few bad apples.” But if it were just a few bad apples, the good apples would want them gone. They would want accountability to clean their profession’s reputation. Instead, the system protects the bad apples with qualified immunity, union arbitration, and a code of silence. The barrel is rotten because the system is designed to preserve the rot.

Police unions are the primary political and financial muscle protecting qualified immunity. They lobby fiercely to keep it. They write contract provisions that give cops 48 hours to get their story straight before being interrogated after a shooting. They mandate the destruction of past misconduct files so patterns of abuse can never be tracked. They guarantee that arbitrators will give fired cops their jobs back, even for brutality. Qualified immunity is the judicial arm of the union shield. You have to attack both.

Every professional faces personal liability for professional misconduct. Doctors face malpractice suits and still perform surgery. Teachers face liability and still teach. Lawyers can be sued and still practice law. Pilots face ruinous liability and still fly planes.

Every.

Single.

One.

Manages risk every day without collapsing into paralysis.

But cops tell us that if they face consequences for violating rights, they’ll be too scared to do their jobs. They’ll hesitate. They’ll be frozen. The “chilling effect” myth. The idea that police are uniquely fragile, that the profession with the most power and the most capacity for violence can only function if it’s immune from consequences, is an insult to every cop who does the job right. Deterrence doesn’t paralyze good cops. It restrains bad ones. And if the only thing keeping you from violating rights is the knowledge that you can’t be sued, you shouldn’t be wearing a badge in the first place.

And here’s the indemnification secret they don’t want you to know. In the vast majority of cases, municipalities already indemnify officers. The city pays the judgment anyway, even if the officer is found personally liable. So why do they fight qualified immunity so hard? Because a finding of personal liability creates a record. It makes the officer uninsurable. It forces them off the force. It tarnishes their name. The fight isn’t usually about the cop’s personal bank account. It’s about protecting the cop’s career and the department’s reputation from the stain of accountability. They’re not protecting the officer’s wallet. They’re protecting the officer’s ability to stay on the force and do it again.

They claim ending qualified immunity will open the floodgates to frivolous lawsuits.

Bullshit.

We already have mechanisms to dismiss frivolous suits. Rule 11 sanctions. Anti-SLAPP laws. Judges can dismiss cases that fail to state a claim. We don’t need a special, impenetrable shield for government officials to handle bad lawsuits. The court system already has tools for that. This argument is a scare tactic designed to protect the powerful, not the process.

And the community trust deficit is real. When communities know that police can violate their rights without consequence, trust doesn’t just fade. It dies. A domestic violence victim who won’t call 911 because the last cop who showed up assaulted her. A neighborhood that stops reporting burglaries because calling the cops is more dangerous than the burglars. Witnesses who won’t talk to detectives because why cooperate with a system that can brutalize you with impunity? Qualified immunity doesn’t just protect bad cops. It destroys the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they’re supposed to serve. It makes policing harder for the good cops by destroying the community’s willingness to cooperate.

Here’s the historical fact the defenders don’t want to acknowledge. Police existed for a century before the Supreme Court invented qualified immunity in 1967. Society didn’t collapse. Cops still did their jobs. The framers of the 14th Amendment explicitly intended for state actors to be held liable for rights violations. That was the whole point of Section 1983. Qualified immunity is a modern invention that betrayed the original design. It’s not tradition. It’s not precedent. It’s a mistake that needs to be corrected.

And it can be corrected. Colorado ended qualified immunity. New Mexico ended it. Connecticut ended it. New York City ended it. These jurisdictions have limited or ended qualified immunity at the state or local level. The sky didn’t fall. Police still work. Accountability just exists now. It can be done. It has been done. The only thing preventing it everywhere is political will and the lobbying power of police unions. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act included an end to qualified immunity. It passed the House and died in the Senate. The federal shield remains, but the state-level momentum is building, and it will not be stopped forever.

If you break the law, you face consequences. That’s the rule. When we carve out exceptions for the people with the most power, we don’t just break the rule. We break the society that relies on it. No shields. No exceptions. No special rules for people with badges. No judicial inventions that protect the powerful from the people they harm.

End qualified immunity. End it now. End it completely. Because until we do, we don’t have a justice system. We have a protection racket for the people with the most power and the least accountability. And that’s not justice. That’s the opposite of justice.

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