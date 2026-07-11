Supreme Court Victories Highlighted as Fair and Just Prosecution Warns of Threats to Federal Accountability

SAN FRANCISCO — In a national update published Wednesday, the advocacy organization Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP) highlighted three major U.S. Supreme Court victories defending constitutional rights, while warning that proposed federal rules could weaken public accountability.

The report focused on dismantling state-backed legal maneuvers that treat vulnerable people like raw human capital to fund carceral expansion.

According to FJP Executive Director Aramis Donell Ayala, local prosecutors make powerful choices that directly shape community trust and public safety. She stated that these decisions are only strong when they are based on evidence, grounded in community care, and open to public oversight.

In Asheville, North Carolina, Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams hosted FJP’s national meeting, “Rooted: Leading Justice in Small and Rural Communities,” to help small-town prosecutors share data-driven strategies and combat structural resource limitations.

FJP explained that despite Supreme Court trends threatening human rights, targeted legal advocacy can drive progress. The group submitted specialized amicus briefs urging the high court to preserve core constitutional safeguards.

In Hunter v. United States, the Supreme Court ruled that plea-bargain appeal waivers are unenforceable if they cause a miscarriage of justice. FJP and the ACLU argued that the government uses waivers to coerce defendants into abandoning challenges to unconstitutional prison sentences.

Director Ayala asserted that prosecutors must not force individuals to sign away their basic rights just to secure a quick plea deal. She explained that these coercive tactics erode public trust and make legal proceedings appear deeply unfair to anyone observing them.

In Bowe v. United States, the Supreme Court stopped the government from using minor state prison technicalities to block federal prisoners from challenging unfair sentences. FJP noted that the ruling keeps an important path open for reviewing illegal prison terms, ensuring that small paperwork errors do not prevent judges from correcting major mistakes.

In Pitchford v. Cain, the Supreme Court used the Batson v. Kentucky framework to combat racial discrimination during jury selection. FJP joined former judges and police chiefs in calling for thorough reviews of cases in which Black jurors were intentionally excluded, stating that claims of racial bias must not be dismissed because of procedural technicalities.

Beyond the court cases, FJP warned about two new rules proposed by the Department of Justice that could limit public oversight. FJP said these rules could change how laws are enforced before the public even realizes it.

One proposed rule would allow the attorney general to interfere with state boards that discipline lawyers. FJP expressed concern that the change would prevent those boards from holding government lawyers accountable when they violate professional rules.

The second rule would allow states to speed up death penalty cases. FJP said the proposal would make it harder for the public to provide feedback and would lower the requirements for an adequate legal defense, essentially choosing speed over fairness.

FJP also examined local news to see how different communities are putting reforms into practice. In Oklahoma City, a new Diversion Hub helps people access community services instead of going to jail, and Shelby County is using data to show how prosecutors decide which cases to charge.

In Ramsey County, police are no longer stopping drivers for minor equipment violations, such as broken taillights, in an effort to keep more people out of the legal system. Meanwhile, Coconino County started a program that allows people to avoid a permanent criminal record, and Manhattan is focusing on prevention to reduce gun violence.

FJP concluded by saying it will continue monitoring these local changes and working with partners to ensure the legal system remains fair and accountable to the public.

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