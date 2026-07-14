Federal Judge Orders DHS to Protect Journalists, Legal Observers and Public During Immigration Operations

LOS ANGELES — On July 10, a federal court ordered the Department of Homeland Security to stop using force to prevent journalists, legal observers or members of the public from documenting immigration enforcement operations in California.

The order, which prohibits federal agents from using force to disperse individuals from public spaces, follows allegations that federal agencies used excessive force to prevent people from exercising their constitutional right to observe and report on government operations.

The ruling follows more than a year of litigation brought by individuals who said they experienced the use of force by DHS during immigration enforcement operations. With the order now in place, DHS must comply with newly imposed limits governing how federal agencies may operate when members of the press and the public are exercising their constitutional rights to protest, observe and document federal immigration enforcement activities.

“We are pleased with the Court’s ruling,” Matthew Borden, a partner at BraunHagey & Borden LLP and co-counsel in the case, said. “Demonstrators across the country have been brutalized by rubber bullets, tear gas, and other violent tactics at the hands of DHS officers. Our nation was built from protests and the free press. The government cannot suppress these rights with violence.”

The Los Angeles Press Club, the NewsGuild-CWA, three individual journalists, two community members and a legal observer first filed the case in June 2025 after DHS agents allegedly used severe crowd-control methods against people protesting and documenting immigration raids in Southern California.

The plaintiffs included individuals who sustained a range of injuries, including concussions, burns and lacerations, after federal agents allegedly targeted protesters, journalists and legal observers who posed no threat and were acting lawfully.

“No federal agency has the authority to use force to prevent the public from documenting and holding the government accountable for its actions,” Jonathan Markovitz, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Foundation of Southern California, said. “The Court’s order helps to ensure that DHS cannot violate constitutional rights that are foundational to our democracy.”

Markovitz also discussed the significance of the First Amendment in the case.

“The First Amendment exists to prevent the government from deciding what the public gets to see and know,” Markovitz said. “Today’s ruling provides crucial protection for that principle”

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